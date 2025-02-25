Entertainment

Jurnee Flaunts Her Smolletts At NAACP Awards, Shatters Internet

Lawd Hammercy: Jurnee Smollett Sizzles At Star-Studded NAACP Image Awards, Sends Social Media Into Swoonlivion

Published on February 25, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1 of 10

Heyyy Jurnee!

56th NAACP Image Awards

Source: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

 

On a night defined by Black excellence, sizzling stunner Jurnee stunned with her Smolletts on display at this year’s star-studded NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, California.

The unproblematic actress turned heads in an oxblood Salma Midi dress with an exquisite diamond necklace that complemented her eye-catching cleavage at the buzzy affair.

56th NAACP Image Awards

Source: Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET

 

To whoever paired her with Chlöe Bailey to present the Best Actor in a Drama Series Award, thank you for your service!

56th NAACP Image Awards

Source: Monica Schipper/Getty Images

 

Naturally, fans went bonkers over Jurnee’s chesty statement that set off hilarious shenanigans across the internet.

Other highlights from the night included Keke Palmer winning Entertainer of the Year and channeling Whitney Houston while shouting out Wicked star Cynthia Erivo.

In another viral moment, Kerry Washington, who won Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture for The Six Triple Eight, scurried back on stage and interrupted the cast of Beyond The Gates to thank writer, director, and producer Tyler Perry, thinking that she snubbed him

Tyler’s critically-acclaimed Netflix film also won Outstanding Motion Picture, Outstanding Cast in a Motion Picture, Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture and Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture (Ebony Obsidian).

And, at this point, you’ve probably seen THAT viral video of a lusty David Banner showing all the way out while doing interviews on the carpet.

Oh, he was WYLIN’ wylin’

Hosted by Deon Cole, “Black culture’s biggest night” lived up to the hype while notably honoring Kamala Harris with the Chairman’s Award, Dave Chappelle with the President’s Award, and inducting the Wayans Family into the NAACP Image Awards Hall of Fame.

What was your reaction to Jurnee’s Smolletts on display at the Image Awards? Tell us down below and peep the social media hysteria over her bold slay on the flip.

SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
PREVIOUS POST NEXT PAGE
12345678910

Related Tags

Cynthia Erivo David Banner Jurnee Smollet Kamala Harris Keke Palmer Kerry Washington Tyler Perry

Stories From Our Partners at OkayPlayer

More from Bossip
Latest News

Seen On The #RHOA Scene: Haute Housewives Porsha Williams, Angela Oakley & Phaedra Parks Support Drew Sidora’s ‘Run’ ATL Premiere

2025 US Open - Day 4

Racket Talk: Taylor Townsend Whoops The White Tears Out Of Salty Sore Loser Jelena Ostapenko Who Said TT ‘Has No Education’

Allan Mueses Mugshot
2 Items

Former #LHHMIA Star Allan Mueses Arrested & Charged With 4 Counts Of Sexual Assault

Megan Thee Stallion x Klay Thompson playing baseball

Boo’d Up & Batter Up! Megan Thee Stallion Is Klay Thompson’s Gorgeous Good Luck Charm At Inaugural Sandlot Classic Baseball Game

2 Items

Lil Yachty Apologizes After Stephen Jackson Wanted All The Smoke Over George Floyd Punchline, Floyd’s Brother Demands Lyric Changed

Dr. D’Wayne Edwards, President of Pensole Lewis College of Business & Design

eHBCU Is In Session: HBCU President Dr. D’Wayne Edwards Is Digitally Redefining Black Excellence In Education [Exclusive]

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close