Lawd Hammercy: Jurnee Smollett Sizzles At Star-Studded NAACP Image Awards, Sends Social Media Into Swoonlivion

Heyyy Jurnee!

On a night defined by Black excellence, sizzling stunner Jurnee stunned with her Smolletts on display at this year’s star-studded NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, California.

The unproblematic actress turned heads in an oxblood Salma Midi dress with an exquisite diamond necklace that complemented her eye-catching cleavage at the buzzy affair.

To whoever paired her with Chlöe Bailey to present the Best Actor in a Drama Series Award, thank you for your service!

Naturally, fans went bonkers over Jurnee’s chesty statement that set off hilarious shenanigans across the internet.

Other highlights from the night included Keke Palmer winning Entertainer of the Year and channeling Whitney Houston while shouting out Wicked star Cynthia Erivo.

In another viral moment, Kerry Washington, who won Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture for The Six Triple Eight, scurried back on stage and interrupted the cast of Beyond The Gates to thank writer, director, and producer Tyler Perry, thinking that she snubbed him

Tyler’s critically-acclaimed Netflix film also won Outstanding Motion Picture, Outstanding Cast in a Motion Picture, Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture and Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture (Ebony Obsidian).

And, at this point, you’ve probably seen THAT viral video of a lusty David Banner showing all the way out while doing interviews on the carpet.

Oh, he was WYLIN’ wylin’

Hosted by Deon Cole, “Black culture’s biggest night” lived up to the hype while notably honoring Kamala Harris with the Chairman’s Award, Dave Chappelle with the President’s Award, and inducting the Wayans Family into the NAACP Image Awards Hall of Fame.

What was your reaction to Jurnee’s Smolletts on display at the Image Awards? Tell us down below and peep the social media hysteria over her bold slay on the flip.