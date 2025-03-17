Celebrity

Fans Think Rihanna Is Pregnant Following A$AP Rocky Performance

Must Be Babies On The Brain: Fans Think Rihanna Is Pregnant Again Following A$AP Rocky’s Rolling Loud California Set

Published on March 17, 2025

Pregnancy rumors are running wild following Rihanna’s appearance at her boyfriend A$AP Rocky’s latest performance.

A$AP Rocky X American Sabotage by AWGE: Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2025

Source: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Getty

 

On Saturday, March 15, Rocky performed a headlining set at Rolling Loud in Inglewood, CA. Among the crowd of tens of thousands of people was Rihanna, who cheered on her longtime love during his first performance since being found not guilty in his shooting trial.

For the festival, the Fenty founder wore a navy blue lace skirt, which she paired with a matching oversized jacket. The loose-fitting clothes is a big reason fans are suspecting the songstress is pregnant again, suspecting that Rih was trying to hide a growing bump under her clothes.

Despite rumors she’s trying to shield a possible pregnany belly, Rih was not shy about showing off her other assets. As seen in photos obtained by PEOPLE, the star was photographed wearing a navy skirt adorned with a thigh-high slit, and from the back, her butt could be seen through lace material.

 

These rumors come as Rocky gushed about his partner during a recent interview with Mystery Fashionist, calling Rihanna his “wife” among many other labels. Though the pair are not yet legally married, the rapper makes it clear that the Fenty founder is more than just a romantic partner to him.

“That’s my son—she my son,” Rocky said with a huge smile. “Birds of a feather, flock together. I’m gonna ride till wheels fall off like she do. That’s my dog, that’s my n***a, that’s my b***h, that’s my wife, that’s my everything.”

The pregnancy rumors have been further fueled by a video from Rihanna’s recent FENTY x PUMA event in Barbados. The clip that circulated on social media shows Rihanna dancing with what seems to be a large belly, further fueling the speculation that the pair is expecting their third child.

There were also whispers of pregnancy rumors during Rocky’s assault trial, mostly due to Rih’s choice of oversized clothing during that time. Now that the trend of oversized garments seems to be persisting, the star just might be hiding some exciting news.

 

