Politics

Don Lemon says there are no rational Black MAGA voters

The Insulting Truth: Don Lemon Tells Bill Maher That There Are No ‘Rational Black MAGA’ Voters, Offended Melanated MAGAs Respond

Published on March 17, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Social Justice Honors Brunch

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

 

Don Lemon has never been one to bite his tongue and that has gotten him into trouble over the years both at work and on social media and his latest hot take is surely to ruffle plenty right-wing feathers.

The former CNN lead anchor recently appeared on Bill Maher’s Club Random podcast where the two discussed everything from his unceremonious departure from the aforementioned news network, the modern media landscape, being a gay Black man, and politics of all sorts. One piece of that conversation is gaining significant traction online and eliciting cringey reactions from sunken place negroes and disingenuous caucasians alike…

Good! We hope they are offended! What they should be is ashamed but they aren’t and that’s the problem. Peep the salty reaction from this self-hating blue check Twitter customer.

In my opinion, these are the types of Black folks who use their disdain for the Democrat party and progressives as an argument in favor of a Republican party who wouldn’t pee on fire to put them out. There’s not a degree offered at a single university in the world that would make this argument appear intelligent.

The disingenuous white folks we mentioned earlier are trying to use Joe Biden’s now-infamous Breakfast Club quote in an attempt to virtue signal that they have deep concern about issues that affect the Black community. The part that they are too melanin-deficient to understand is that being a Black MAGA does not mean that you are not Black anymore. Quite the opposite, Black MAGAs couldn’t possibly be Blacker which is why it’s so confounding that they believe siding with conservative whites will inoculate them from racism.

Strange fruits, indeed.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

bill maher Don Lemon MAGA

More from Bossip

You May Also Like

Girl receives flu shot at outdoor free clinic

This week in politics, the vibes are messy, alarming, and straight-up confusing. From late night TV being snatched off the air to vaccine policies getting hijacked, it’s giving “WTF is going on?” Let’s break down the headlines everyone’s talking about inside. First Amendment on the Chopping Block Jimmy Kimmel’s late night show has been pulled from ABC, and Stephen Colbert’s show? Cancelled completely. The official line is murky, but the bigger picture is loud. Free speech is being tested under the Trump administration. While Trump once said he’d “honor” the First Amendment, recent moves suggest he’s working off a remix version that only benefits him. Case in point? The Guardian reports his $15 billion lawsuit against The New York Times. A judge already tossed it out, saying Trump’s claims about “false content” violated federal rules. Still, the fact that these lawsuits and cancellations keep happening has people questioning the future of free expression in America. CDC Shake-Up Sparks Health Concerns Meanwhile, over at the CDC, things are getting political fast. Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. has basically turned the agency upside down, firing all 17 members of the vaccine advisory committee and replacing them with appointees that include vaccine skeptics. On top of that, the CDC director is out, high-level staffers are resigning, and decisions about vaccine safety are suddenly more about politics than science. Public health leaders are calling this move dangerous, saying it dismantles independent oversight just when Americans need clarity most. According to California’s government website, they are one of the few states pushing back on the federal government’s stance. California, Washington, and Hawaii aren’t taking it lying down. The states have formed an alliance pushing back on the feds, promising to keep vaccine guidance rooted in science, safety, and transparency. Their health officers are reviewing guidelines from trusted medical groups like the AAP and ACOG to ensure communities still have access to clinically recommended vaccines. Trump & Xi Meet About US TikTok’s Next Chapter And then there’s TikTok. After years of “will they, won’t they?” drama, Trump announced that he and Chinese Premier Xi Jinping approved a deal for TikTok’s U.S. operations. According to BBC, the plan reportedly hands control to a group of U.S. investors, sidestepping a shutdown. Trump called the call with Xi “productive” on Truth Social, and even, teased a face-to-face meetup at the APEC summit in South Korea this fall. From free speech battles to vaccine wars and TikTok drama, this week in politics has us all asking the same thing: WTFGO?

Global Grind

6 Viral Moments From Cardi B's 'Am I The Drama?' Album Rollout

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

Jasmine Crockett Verbally Sends Kash Patel To Valhalla During Congressional Meeting, X Loved It

Hip-Hop Wired
Louis Vuitton: Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2026

Beyoncé & JAY-Z Roasted Online After Sitting With Ivanka Trump And Jared Kushner At Glam Charity Gala

MadameNoire
Latest News
Kayla Nicole x Chris Brown

Boots In The Air! Kayla Nicole Understood The ASSignment During Chris Brown Lap Dance Full Of Breezy Bowl Bodyrolling Debauchery

LaQuan Smith - Front Row & Backstage - September 2025 New York Fashion Week
20 Items

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 113

Jalen Green and Draya Michele attend Audemars Piguet Hosts A Special Evening With Vogue To Celebrate 150th Anniversary

Back Boo’d Up! Draya Michele & Jalen Green Reunite After 2 A.M. Toxic Tussle Caught On Camera At NYFW

"We Playin' Spades" Podcast Series

Cheaper By The Dozen Debunked: Ubiquitous Baby Daddy Nick Cannon Claims Having 12 Kids Was A ‘Trauma Response’ To Mariah Carey Divorce

Young Thug and Mariah The Scientist At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
2 Items

‘Whistledown’ Woes: Young Thug Apologizes To Mariah The Scientist After Admitting He Cheated In New Leaked Prison Call

JT, Cardi B, and Bia

The Girls Are Fighting! Cardi B Revives Rap Beefs With JT & BIA Through Brutal Bars On ‘Am I The Drama?’

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close