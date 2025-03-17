The Insulting Truth: Don Lemon Tells Bill Maher That There Are No ‘Rational Black MAGA’ Voters, Offended Melanated MAGAs Respond

Don Lemon has never been one to bite his tongue and that has gotten him into trouble over the years both at work and on social media and his latest hot take is surely to ruffle plenty right-wing feathers.

The former CNN lead anchor recently appeared on Bill Maher’s Club Random podcast where the two discussed everything from his unceremonious departure from the aforementioned news network, the modern media landscape, being a gay Black man, and politics of all sorts. One piece of that conversation is gaining significant traction online and eliciting cringey reactions from sunken place negroes and disingenuous caucasians alike…

Good! We hope they are offended! What they should be is ashamed but they aren’t and that’s the problem. Peep the salty reaction from this self-hating blue check Twitter customer.

In my opinion, these are the types of Black folks who use their disdain for the Democrat party and progressives as an argument in favor of a Republican party who wouldn’t pee on fire to put them out. There’s not a degree offered at a single university in the world that would make this argument appear intelligent.

The disingenuous white folks we mentioned earlier are trying to use Joe Biden’s now-infamous Breakfast Club quote in an attempt to virtue signal that they have deep concern about issues that affect the Black community. The part that they are too melanin-deficient to understand is that being a Black MAGA does not mean that you are not Black anymore. Quite the opposite, Black MAGAs couldn’t possibly be Blacker which is why it’s so confounding that they believe siding with conservative whites will inoculate them from racism.

Strange fruits, indeed.