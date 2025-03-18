Celebrity

Tamar Braxton Accuses Sister Toni Of 'Gaslighting'

Tamar Braxton Accuses Sister Toni Of ‘Gaslighting’ After Claims She’s ‘Blocked’ In Back-Handed Birthday Message

Published on March 18, 2025

Tamar Braxton is accusing her living legend sister of gaslighting her after receiving a shade-filled birthday message on Instagram.

WE tv's "Braxton Family Values" Season 6 Premiere

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

The singer and reality star celebrated her 48th birthday on Monday, March 17, but in the midst of all the birthday messages from friends and fans was one from her sister, Toni Braxton.

While wishing her a happy birthday, Toni took to Instagram to send well wishes Tamar’s way while also letting the world know she’s been blocked.

“Wanted to repost that GORGEOUS picture of you, but I’m blocked, again??” Toni wrote in her caption. “Anyway, Happy Birthday Tay.”

Social media was quickly sent into a frenzy, which led to a speedy response from Tamar to try to quiet the whispers of tension between them. But, in addition to shutting down the rumors, she also suggested that her older sibling had ulterior motives for making that statement publicly.

“Or, you could’ve called. #Gaslighting,” the 48-year-old commented in response to the birthday message.

Later on that day, Tamar revisited the conversation on her own Instagram page, letting the world know she doesn’t want to deal with any of this drama–especially while celebrating her birthday.

“Y’all gone stop playing with me…it’s my birthday,” the R&B legend began. “I’m celebrating with my friends and not bothering a soul.”

ThatGrapeJuice reports that on Tamar’s IG story, she also posted a screenshot of a text message conversation between her and Toni, writing, “You did it to be mean like we don’t talk. Happy birthday to me anyway.”

 

As of now, Toni has not responded to her sister’s claims, though it seems like their relationship isn’t in the best spot at the moment.

Tamar didn’t let bickering with her sister get in the way of showing off her birthday baawwddyyy, posting some spicy photos in celebration of her 48th year.

In one of the snaps she posted, Braxton talked about being fumbled, and in the other, she celebrated being able to see another year of life.

“It’s my MF Birthday! 🎈🎂 Don’t get me wrong, I’m so humble, will always be, but in this chapter I’ll never dim my light so others can shine,” she wrote in her caption. “This time, I’m remembering who tf i am! Cause i almost forgot! -THEE Tamar Braxton #sttamarsday🍀 #chapter48.”

Happy Birthday, Tamar!

We hope she had a great St. Tamar’s day!

