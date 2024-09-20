Reality TV

Toni Talks To Her Sisters About Vegas On 'The Braxtons'!

‘The Braxtons’ Exclusive: Toni Is Back In Vegas For Her Residency, But Is She Ready?!

Published on September 20, 2024

Happy Friday! The Braxtons are back with a brand new episode and we’ve got an exclusive clip for your viewing pleasure!

We’ve got an exclusive sneak peek clip featuring Toni Braxton from this Friday’s all-new episode of We TV’s hit reality series, The Braxtons. The clip, titled “Toni is Optimistic About Her Vegas Residency,” features sisters Trina and Towanda Braxton talking to Toni about how she has been feeling about being back in Vegas.

Check out the clip below:

We’re happy to see Toni excited despite her health complications.

Anybody else planning to take a trip to check out her show?

Here’s what else to expect from the episode:

Toni feels the pressure all around her in the final week before her Vegas residency. Tamar taps into her personal growth by shedding attachments with her past. Towanda is ready to share a secret. Braxtons have a big photoshoot, but some are missing.

Episode 107 – “Lights, Camera, Braxtons!” premieres Friday, September 20th 9:30pm ET on We TV

