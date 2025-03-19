Congrats, Kang & Coretta! Jonathan Majors & Meagan Good Get Married 4 Months After Announcing Engagement

Congratulations are in order for Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good! Just four months after announcing their engagement, the couple secretly exchanged vows Tuesday in an intimate ceremony officiated by Majors’ mother.

Entertainment Tonight reports that the couple wed during a “small private wedding” held at their Los Angeles home in front of their moms. Sources told ET that Majors’ mother, who is a pastor, was the officiant, and Good’s mother was the witness.

The two matriarchs attended a private Los Angeles screening on Monday with the couple for Majors’ latest film, Magazine Dreams.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Majors let it slip that he was married, telling host Kevin Frazier that Meagan is “his girl, his wife” before correcting himself and saying “my fianceé.”

Meagan Good And Jonathan Majors Tied The Knot Just One Day After His Strangling Scandal

On Monday, Rolling Stone released previously unearthed audio of Majors admitting to strangling his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari. According to the outlet, the conversation was obtained in the aftermath of a days-long fight between Majors and his ex in September 2022. The Creed III actor was living with Jabbari in London as he filmed the second season of the Disney+ series Loki, which is when he allegedly became angry. According to a since-settled civil lawsuit filed by Jabbari last April, Majors allegedly slammed her into a car, dragged her back inside their home, and strangled her.

On the audio tape, Jabbari confronted Majors about the alleged attack in the following days and admitted that he “aggressed her.”

Meagan Good & Jonathan Majors Have Been Together Since 2023

Good, 43, and Majors, 35, first sparked romance rumors in May 2023 and confirmed their engagement in November 2024 at the EBONY Power 100 Gala.

According to Good, they first crossed paths two years ago in a unisex bathroom at an event when she gave him encouraging words about his work. After going public with their relationship, Good remained a steadfast presence during Majors’ criminal trial after his March 2023 arrest for allegedly attacking Grace Jabbari, who sustained a fractured finger and a cut to the back of her ear.

In December 2023, the actor was convicted of third-degree assault and harassment and ordered to complete a 52-week in-person domestic violence intervention program.

Reflecting on their early relationship, Good previously told People that Majors initially urged her not to pursue a romance with him.

“He wanted to protect me,” she explained. But Good, no stranger to adversity, stood her ground. “I was like, ‘My love, first of all, you’re dealing with a Black Leo. And also, I grew up in this industry. The things that I’ve been through gave me the bandwidth to love other people, regardless.’”

Congrats to Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors!