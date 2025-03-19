Actors

Meagan Good And Jonathan Majors Secretly Tie The Knot!

Congrats, Kang & Coretta! Jonathan Majors & Meagan Good Get Married 4 Months After Announcing Engagement

Published on March 18, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Congratulations are in order for Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good! Just four months after announcing their engagement, the couple secretly exchanged vows Tuesday in an intimate ceremony officiated by Majors’ mother.

2024 EBONY Power 100 Gala - Arrivals

Source: Alberto Rodriguez / Getty

Entertainment Tonight reports that the couple wed during a “small private wedding” held at their Los Angeles home in front of their moms. Sources told ET that Majors’ mother, who is a pastor, was the officiant, and Good’s mother was the witness.

The two matriarchs attended a private Los Angeles screening on Monday with the couple for Majors’ latest film, Magazine Dreams. 

Briarcliff Entertainment's "Magazine Dreams" Los Angeles Screening

Source: Eric Charbonneau / Getty

Special Screening Of "Magazine Dreams"

Source: Rodin Eckenroth / Getty

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Majors let it slip that he was married, telling host Kevin Frazier that Meagan is “his girl, his wife” before correcting himself and saying “my fianceé.”

 

Meagan Good And Jonathan Majors Tied The Knot Just One Day After His Strangling Scandal

US-ENTERTAINMENT-EBONY-BLACK HERITAGE

Source: MICHAEL TRAN / Getty

On Monday, Rolling Stone released previously unearthed audio of Majors admitting to strangling his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari. According to the outlet, the conversation was obtained in the aftermath of a days-long fight between Majors and his ex in September 2022. The Creed III actor was living with Jabbari in London as he filmed the second season of the Disney+ series Loki, which is when he allegedly became angry. According to a since-settled civil lawsuit filed by Jabbari last April, Majors allegedly slammed her into a car, dragged her back inside their home, and strangled her.

On the audio tape, Jabbari confronted Majors about the alleged attack in the following days and admitted that he “aggressed her.”

 

Meagan Good & Jonathan Majors Have Been Together Since 2023

Good, 43, and Majors, 35, first sparked romance rumors in May 2023 and confirmed their engagement in November 2024 at the EBONY Power 100 Gala.

 

Briarcliff Entertainment's "Magazine Dreams" Los Angeles Screening

Source: Eric Charbonneau / Getty

According to Good, they first crossed paths two years ago in a unisex bathroom at an event when she gave him encouraging words about his work. After going public with their relationship, Good remained a steadfast presence during Majors’ criminal trial after his March 2023 arrest for allegedly attacking Grace Jabbari, who sustained a fractured finger and a cut to the back of her ear.

In December 2023, the actor was convicted of third-degree assault and harassment and ordered to complete a 52-week in-person domestic violence intervention program.

Reflecting on their early relationship, Good previously told People that Majors initially urged her not to pursue a romance with him.

“He wanted to protect me,” she explained. But Good, no stranger to adversity, stood her ground. “I was like, ‘My love, first of all, you’re dealing with a Black Leo. And also, I grew up in this industry. The things that I’ve been through gave me the bandwidth to love other people, regardless.’”

Congrats to Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors!

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Jonathan Majors Meagan Good

More from Bossip

You May Also Like

Van Jones Shares DM Charlie Kirk Sent One Day Before His Assassination, X Had Plenty of Thoughts

Hip-Hop Wired
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - September 18, 2025

Cardi B Highlights This Week’s New Music Roundup

Global Grind
Connecticut Sun v Chicago Sky

What So Special About Angel Reese's Shoes?

MadameNoire

6 Viral Moments From Cardi B's 'Am I The Drama?' Album Rollout

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Latest News
Kayla Nicole x Chris Brown

Boots In The Air! Kayla Nicole Understood The ASSignment During Chris Brown Lap Dance Full Of Breezy Bowl Bodyrolling Debauchery

LaQuan Smith - Front Row & Backstage - September 2025 New York Fashion Week
20 Items

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 113

Jalen Green and Draya Michele attend Audemars Piguet Hosts A Special Evening With Vogue To Celebrate 150th Anniversary

Back Boo’d Up! Draya Michele & Jalen Green Reunite After 2 A.M. Toxic Tussle Caught On Camera At NYFW

"We Playin' Spades" Podcast Series

Cheaper By The Dozen Debunked: Ubiquitous Baby Daddy Nick Cannon Claims Having 12 Kids Was A ‘Trauma Response’ To Mariah Carey Divorce

Young Thug and Mariah The Scientist At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
2 Items

‘Whistledown’ Woes: Young Thug Apologizes To Mariah The Scientist After Admitting He Cheated In New Leaked Prison Call

d4vd attends Amiri - Paris Men's Spring 2026 - Front Row

D4vd Removes Bloody Shirt Merch As Discord Moderator Denies Knowing Celeste Was Underage & Missing

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close