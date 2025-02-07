Entertainment

Meagan Good & Jonathan Majors Canoodle At 'Harlem' Bash

‘Ole Huckleberry Heart Eyes Jonathan Majors & Meagan Good Bring Their Kang & Coretta Canoodleship To ‘Harlem’ Season 3 Finale Bash In LA

Published on February 7, 2025

Lovey-dovey love birds Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good were back outside exchanging heart eyes–this time, at the star-studded Harlem Season 3 finale celebration at Issa Rae‘s Somerville restaurant in LA.

Other notable guests at the swanky soirée included Ryan Destiny, Parker McKenna Posey, Gail Bean, Nafessa Williams, Cory Hardrict, Broderick Hunter, Lance Gross, and Sarunas Jackson along with Tyler Lepley and the melanin-kissed cast of the hit Prime Video series.

Based on this recap video, it was quite the vibe.

If you didn’t know, Harlem wraps up with Season 3 which currently has fans in a frenzy on social media.

Check out the trailer below:

The event comes just days after Good supported her boo thang Jonathan Majors at the 2025 Pan African Arts And Film Festival’s opening night screening of long-delayed Drama Magazine Dreams.

Whew, the double-handed face kiss? They’re in LOVE love.

In a stunning plot twist, Zeus Network joined Briarcliff Entertainment as marketing partner for the resurrected Magazine Dreams with Zeus Network CEO Lemuel Plummer serving as an Executive Producer on the project.

The CEO marked the moment on social media with a video of him introducing Majors to the Zeus team and praising the film, calling it “phenomenal.”

Majors then dished on the project, noting that starring in Magazine Dreams felt especially important.

“The work that went into it, the ancestors were present,” said Majors. “It is a a piece of art and piece of cinema that I think we needed it as an industry and as a culture. I’m most proud of it.”

Check out the trailer below:

In the buzzy feature from writer-director Elijah Bynum, Majors stars as Killian Maddox–a troubled amateur bodybuilder who spirals down a dark path fueled by his obsession with a champion bodybuilder.

Other cast members include Haley Bennett, Taylour Paige, Mike O’Hearn, Harrison Page, and Harriet Sansom Harris.

According to a press release, Majors transformed his body for the film by eating 6,100 calories daily and training six days per week over the course of four months “physically transforming himself to a young man so hellbent on becoming a champion bodybuilder that he defies his doctors’ appeals that he stops taking steroids because they were destroying his liver.”

Will you be seated for Magazine Dreams in theaters March 21, 2025? Would you be here for a Harlem movie? Tell us down below!

