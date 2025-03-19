Jonathan Majors Says His Wife Meagan Good ‘Kept Him Alive’ Amid His Legal Woes– ‘There’s No Hyperbole There’

Jonathan Majors is singing his wife’s praises following the news of their surprise marriage.

Before Entertainment Tonight broke the news that Majors and his fiancée Meagan Good tied the knot, the Creed III actor thanked family and his (then) fianceé for helping him navigate his personal and professional struggles over the past year. In a new interview with Extra, the former Marvel Cinematic Universe villain opened up about just how much Good has helped him through it all.

“Meagan, my family, my incoming in-laws — it’s really been great,” Majors said of his new family. “I’m not from here. I came out here for her, so we could try this thing out and try to do this thing… in the midst of all of it. And her family just… Come on, you know, we love her. She loves you. Come on.”

Amid his serious legal troubles and being fired from multiple industry gigs, Majors expressed his gratitude for everyone around him.

“That support is just… I mean it. And it kept me alive,” he said. “There’s no hyperbole there. It kept me alive.”

Majors’ comments come following his conviction for assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, in December 2023. A Manhattan jury found the actor guilty of one misdemeanor assault charge and one harassment violation after a highly publicized trial, during which Good supported him the entire way. He was sentenced in April 2024 to a 52-week in-person domestic violence program in Los Angeles and was issued an order of protection for Jabbari.

Majors also faced a defamation and assault lawsuit from his ex-girlfriend, in which she accused him of battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and malicious prosecution. The case was settled in November 2024, but this week, Rolling Stone published a newly surfaced audio recording in which Majors admits to strangling Jabbari and pushing her against a car. The clip was reportedly recorded after a days-long fight between them in 2022.

The actor hasn’t commented on the audio yet, instead focusing his public statements on just how much he loves and appreciates his wife.

“When I say the three things I care about most in life are God, family, and art… that’s all I need. That’s all I need. And Meagan is… Meagan is the champion of that,” he said.

Majors let news of their marriage slip during an interview with ET, where he accidentally referred to Good as his “wife” before correcting himself to say “fiancée.” Following that sit-down, sources revealed to the outlet that the couple tied the knot in a small, private wedding at their Los Angeles home on Tuesday, March 18.

In a new interview with USA Today, Majors also opened up about how much it’s helped you to have not only Meagan in his corner, but peers like Michael B. Jordan saying he wants to work with his Creed III costar again.

“This industry is wild, man, with brave human beings who can look at something for its wholeness and take the crookeds with the straights, to quote August Wilson,” he began. “Michael B. Jordan is a dear buddy of mine, and McConaughey represents to me so many things but chief among them would be he’s a gentleman. He’s a curious wise man and to be in community with them means a lot.” Majors continued, “And Whoopi Goldberg, who was a family friend and was also the first and only EGOT I’ve ever worked with. To have them use their voices and use their platforms to reach back and go, ‘We see you, brother,’ and say, ‘OK, that’s that, and that’s that. Because you’re working on this, we’re gonna work on that,’ it means a lot.”