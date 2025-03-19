Iman Shumpert Insists He Didn’t Leak Divorce Details After Teyana Taylor Demands Jail Time For Her Ex

Iman Shumpert is fighting back against claims he leaked information about his divorce from Teyana Taylor to the press.

The retired NBA star made a statement through his attorney, Stephen C. Steele, via TMZ Sports on Wednesday.

In the declaration, Shumpert vehemently denies his ex’s allegations that he dropped bits and pieces of information about their split to the media in order to gain interest in his new rap music.

Last week, several tweets surfaced sharing that Teyana received four properties, a seven-figure payout, a $300,000 Maybach, a $70,000 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter, and a tour bus in the divorce that was settled in 2024.

“My client, Mr. Iman Shumpert, has never whatsoever leaked any allegations or claims stated in any of the pleadings in” the Taylor/Shumpert divorce case, Steele said, according to the outlet. “Mr. Shumpert adamantly denies that he has provided any information to any media.” The statement continues, “Specifically, but without limitations, he denies that he leaked any information which may have served as the basis for the multiple news reports preceding the trial of this matter.”

In court documents on Tuesday, Taylor accused Shumpert of playing a role in new media reports that she said falsely characterized how their divorce ended. The R&B singer was so upset by her allegations that she requested the judge in their case throw her ex behind bars for 20 days, also asking for him to be hit with fines to teach him a lesson.

However, in Steele’s statement, he emphasized several times that Shumpert had committed no wrongdoing.

“As agreed by the parties, and as ordered by the court, he has not, and he will not disclose any of the contents of the now-sealed file,” Steele said, “nor will he reveal or discuss the substance or content of any orders or pleadings.” The attorney added that Shumpert vows to “continue to comply with the court order sealing the details of this divorce. “He has absolutely no interest in discussing any of these private and personal details with any media or any parties not directly involved with this case,” he concluded.

Teyana Taylor Responds On IG Live

Amid Iman Shumpert’s denial, Teyana Taylor went live on Instagram to respond. The frustrated star said she wanted to set the record straight aon what went down and told fans;

“One thing y’all know I’ve done is be graceful, this whole time, I’ve handled this whole divorce with grace,” she said. “I’m tired. I don’t want to feel like I have to keep talking about this, and I also don’t want to feel like I’m walking on eggshells, like, ‘Oh my God, I have a movie coming out, so now fake rumors are gonna pop up.’”

She continued,

““During this divorce and after this divorce, I protected that man with all I had in me. I’ve been nothing but solid to that man, and all I asked for was for him to stand up for me. You see what’s happening. You see it’s not true. If I didn’t file that motion, then I would have had to continue to deal with this.”

She also denied asking for Iman to be sent to jail.

“I never tried to send Iman to jail, and I’m still not trying to,” she said. “However, I had to file a motion to get him to leave me alone so we can both go and live our lives in peace,” she explained. “Y’all are literally looking for whatever to make something negative when the truth is right in front of your face. Y’all were in a frenzy, saying that I took him for all he got. I’m clearing that up and saying that it is not true. I pay for all my stuff. Then y’all were in a frenzy, saying that I tried to send him to jail. I’m telling you that is also not true.”

Ultimately, Teyana ended a live with a plea for the public to let her continue to live her life….and “get her back blown out in piece.” Oh hey, Aaron Pierre!

Iman Shumpert and Teyana Taylor first met way back in 2011 and began dating two years later in 2013. They got engaged in 2015 and tied the knot a year later, welcoming daughter Iman Tayla “Junie” Shumpert Jr. in 2015 and Rue Rose Shumpert in 2020. The singer ultimately filed for divorce in January 2023.