Coupledom Confirmed: Teyana Taylor Hard Launches Her Pride Rock Relationship With Her ‘Mufasa’ Morsel Aaron Pierre

Teyana Taylor is seemingly confirming what’s long been suspected: Aaron Pierre is HER Mufasa.

The songstress, 34, made it Instagram official Monday with a hard launch featuring her and the actor, 30, in a carousel of black-and-white photos.

“Oscar night in black & white, no grey area,” Teyana captioned the post set to SZA’s “Take You Down.”

Teyana Taylor & Aaron Pierre First Sparked Romance Rumors In January

The couple had already sparked dating rumors earlier this year, but their latest public appearance has solidified their status.

Before their Oscars night outing, Taylor and Pierre were spotted together at the ABFF Honors, where Pierre was recognized with a prestigious award with Teyana by his side.

Prior to that, the two were spotted in January at the fourth annual Fifteen Percent Pledge gala in Los Angeles.

Aaron Pierre pulled Teyana in close for pictures and chatted with her as they sat side by side throughout the ceremony.

With that, social media speculated that the two must be dating.

Both stars have been mum on the relationship rumors, but the latest photos seem to confirm that they’re indeed official.

Now, even celebs, like JT of the City Girls, are weighing in on the photos and asking questions.

Who Were Teyana Taylor And Aaron Pierre Dating Before Their Relationship Reveal?

The British actor has never opened up about his personal life, while Teyana’s confirmation comes after she announced her separation and later divorce from Iman Shumpert in 2024, with whom she shares two daughters, Iman “Junie” Tayla Shumpert Jr. and Rue Rose Shumpert.

With Taylor and Pierre now seemingly stepping out as an official couple, aunties (like us!) are eager to see more from these two.

What do YOU think about Teyana Taylor’s hard launch of her Pride Rock romance with Aaron Pierre?