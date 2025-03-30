Celebrity

Reginae Carter Talks BLK's Social Mode [Exclusive]

Reginae Carter Talks Promoting Sisterhood & Soft Life With BLK’s Social Mode [Exclusive]

March 30, 2025

BLK, the leading dating and social app for Black singles, is launching its friendship-finding Social Mode, and Reginae Carter’s giving BOSSIP all the deets on the feature for folks looking for homegirls, not just honeys. 

BLK reports that with its new Social Mode, users can now toggle between “Dating” and “Social,” making it easier to connect with like-minded people in their city, regardless of romantic interest.  

To showcase Social Mode in action, BLK and Reginae Carter hosted an exclusive “BLK Girls’ Night In”, encouraging Black women to embrace the “soft life” and prioritize friendships.

The private event brought together tastemakers, influencers, and press for an evening of luxury, self-care, and candid conversations about love, sex, and relationships.

 

According to Reginae, the event encompassed all things Social Mode.

“The Girls’ Night In event really brought Social Mode to life,” she told BOSSIP. “All the women got together, we talked, we had fun, we played games. It’s introducing what BLK is trying to expand—friendship, not just relationships. Honestly, I don’t think I could get through a lot of relationships without my friends and my mom, friendships are good to have too,” she added. “I’m so glad that that event happened because it was super dope. I met a lot of people, and there was networking.”

Guests were able to curate a circle of strong, inspiring, and like-minded women who enjoyed massages, tarot readings, scent-making, picture frame-making, and signature cocktails.

The event reflected how Black women prioritize joy, ease, and community in 2025.

“I feel like it was so dope seeing Black women getting together,” said Reginae. “You never know what you can learn from each other, and what kind of advice you can get from each other. I think it’s a dope idea. People always try to pit us together with men, or based on our looks. But it’s so powerful when we come together as women instead of being divided.”

BLK’s Social Mode aligns with the growing “soft life” movement, which prioritizes ease, joy, and self-care over hustle culture.

For Reginae, soft life means “living in your true softness, supporting one another, being confident in who you are, and trusting the process.”

“It’s about having that village, being able to network and work together, and just being there for each other,” she told BOSSIP.

Reginae also emphasized the importance of sisterhood.

“Sisterhood means loyalty, having each other’s backs, and knowing that your friend isn’t hating on you when they give you constructive criticism. Everyone isn’t going to tell you what you want to hear, but a real sister will tell you the truth. When you’re your true self, others will be real with you too.”

When discussing her ideal Girls’ Night In, she shared that her invite list wouldn’t just include her girlfriends, but her family too. 

“Honestly, I’d invite my mom, my family, my auntie, my grandma, my friends—just real, raw, uncut vibes. I’d even invite some fans who look up to me because at the end of the day, we all live the same 24 hours.”

Reginae Carter Dishes On Why She Partnered with BLK

When asked why she wanted to be part of the Social Mode launch, Carter explained that her close ties to the social media app made her latest collab an easy “yes.” 

“I already worked with BLK before, so we were kind of like family,” said Reginae. “But when they told me about Social Mode and sisterhood, I was like, ‘Oh, count me in.’ Everybody already obsesses over my dating life, but they don’t know about my girls’ life. I’m a great friend—I love being with my friends, talking, traveling. These men are something else, we need our village!”

BLK Soft Life Giveaway

To further encourage Black women to embrace the soft life and create their own Girls’ Night In experiences, BLK launched a Soft Life Giveaway throughout Women’s History.

BLK is giving away Soft Life Kits, curated with self-care essentials, luxury treats, and exclusive BLK-branded items to help women host their own intentional, joy-filled gatherings. Whether it’s a cozy night in with friends, a self-care moment, or a celebration of sisterhood, BLK is making sure women have everything they need to prioritize ease, connection, and community, just like Reginae did.

BLK users nationwide can access Social Mode and start making new connections in their city. By simply toggling between “Dating” and “Social” in the app, users can customize their experience and expand their network, whether they’re looking for love, friendships, or both.

Watch our exclusive with Reginae! 

 

 

To experience BLK Social Mode, download or update BLK in the App Store or Google Play Store today.

