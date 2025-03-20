Reality TV

#RHOA Taglines Include Ralph Pittman & Kenya Moore Shade

#RHOA Sweet Season 16 Taglines Include Ralph Pittman Shade & Someone Being ‘Pretty & Paid’

Published on March 20, 2025

The official #RHOA “sweet” sixteen taglines are HERE, and they include estranged husband shade and someone being “pretty and paid!”

RHOA Season 16

Source: Gizelle Hernandez/James Bianchi / Bravo

As previously reported, the cast includes Porsha Williams, Drew Sidora, and Shamea Morton, who’s been upgraded to housewife status, as well as housewives Kelli Ferrell, Brit Eady, Angela Oakley, and Cynthia Bailey, a friend of the show.

The peaches are already making waves with signature sass and shade, and now they’re summarizing that with their taglines.

 

#RHOA Season 16 Taglines

Leading the charge is returning fan-favorite Porsha Williams, who’s reclaiming her peach with confidence.

RHOA Season 16

Source: Gizelle Hernandez/James Bianchi / Bravo

“I snatched my peach back, now I’m bringing the juice.”

Drew Sidora isn’t holding back either, making it clear that she’s on a different level than her estranged husband Ralph Pittman, who she revealed in the premiere is currently living in her basement.

RHOA Season 16

Source: Gizelle Hernandez/James Bianchi / Bravo

 “I’ll always be upper level. Everyone else is in the basement.”

Newcomer Shamea Morton, who has long been a staple in the Atlanta circle via her bestie Porsha, is embracing being that girl on #RHOA.

RHOA Season 16

Source: Gizelle Hernandez/James Bianchi / Bravo

“Plus one, honey, I’ve always been that one.”

Fellow newbie, chef, and restaurateur Kelli Ferrell is bringing her no-nonsense parenting style to her tagline, warning the ladies not to test her.

RHOA Season 16

Source: Gizelle Hernandez/James Bianchi / Bravo

 

“I’m a mom of four girls, give me attitude and I’ll ground you too.”

Another newbie, Angela Oakley is using her famous last name in her tagline.

RHOA Season 16

Source: Gizelle Hernandez/James Bianchi / Bravo

“If you want to find the shade, just look for the Oak.”

Lastly, newbie Brit Eady is sending shots at her “haters” (presumably Kenya Moore), who might be mad that she’s “pretty and paid.”

RHOA Season 16

Source: Gizelle Hernandez/James Bianchi / Bravo

“I’m pretty and paid, of course there’s haters trying to shade.”

 

Whose tagline is your fave?!

 

Catch all the drama when The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo. Episodes will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.

