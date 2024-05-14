Bossip Video

The ladies of The Real Housewives of Atlanta are baaaaack and the cast has been officially been refreshed and rebooted!

A press release confirms that the ladies of #RHOA season 16 will include Porsha Williams, Kenya Moore, and Drew Sidora alongside Shamea Morton who’s been upgraded to housewife status. Not only that, but Bravo watchers will meet THREE fresh faces and see the return of a #RHOA vet who’s now a friend of the show.

Meet The Cast Of #RHOA Season 16

Bravo announced today, Tuesday, May 14 the official “sweet 16” cast of the popular Housewives franchise.

And while Porsha Williams…

and Kenya Moore were previously announced,

Drew Sidora’s returning housewife status has officially been solidified.

The announcement also notes that Cynthia Bailey is back, not as a housewife, but as a friend of the show after departing in season 13.

Bailey will also be joined by Shamea Morton, who secured a peach after several seasons as a friend of Porsha Williams.

Shamea won’t be alone however, there will also be THREE fresh faces in the #RHOA season 16 cast.

The newbies coming to #RHOA are insurance expert Brittany Eady…

restaurateur Kelli Ferrell…

and Angela Oakley, the wife of NBA legend Charles Oakley.

Bravo notes that #RHOA production begins this month with the premiere set for 2025.

“This season brings a new attitude and fresh perspective as the journey continues for these triumphant housewives as they cultivate new friendships and flourish in their careers and social circles,” reads an official press release.

Shereé Whitfield Exits #RHOA, Again

Amid the #RHOA reboot news, PEOPLE has confirmed that Shereé Whitfield has exited the series for a third time.

Rumors recently ran rampant that the O.G. who was part of the Real Housewives of Atlanta season 1 cast would return for season 16, but that is apparently untrue.

Shereé has yet to release a statement on her departure.

As previously reported Kandi Burruss, Marlo Hampton, and Sanya Richards-Ross will not return this season.

Are you ready to meet the new Real Housewives of Atlanta?

What do YOU think about the #RHOA season 16 cast?