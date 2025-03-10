RHOA Reboot Recap: Porsha’s Divorce & Drew Drama Dominate As Kenya Moore Celebrates Her Inclusion–‘THE Only One Trending!’

During Sunday’s #RHOA premiere, two brand-new peaches debuted, a newbie showed off an elaborate estate, and divorce drama unfolded. However, a controversial housewife might have stolen the show just by appearing—and even she noticed. “When they try to erase but are THE only one trending!” she wrote.

Fans are still buzzing about The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s “sweet sixteen” premiere, which featured Porsha Williams, Drew Sidora, and Shamea Morton, who’s been upgraded to housewife status, as well as housewives Kelli Ferrell, Brit Eady, Angela Oakley, and Cynthia Bailey, a friend of the show.

Porsha Williams Detailed Divorce From Simon Guobadia In #RHOA Premiere

Porsha, in particular, sparked conversation as the premiere marked her return after two seasons away from #RHOA.

Emotions ran high as she opened up about her ongoing divorce from Simon Guobadia, and she was seen chatting with Randy Kessler, the same lawyer who represented her during her Kordell Stewart divorce.

According to Porsha, 43, filing for divorce was a choice she made in an effort to “protect assets,” like their marital home, in which they have 50/50 interests.

She went on to explain how contentious things had gotten between them, even mentioning Simon trying to prevent her from filming in their house, and alleged that the businessman was secretive about their finances.

“In my relationship with Simon, I felt like if I had him by my side, we could conquer anything,” she said. “However, I just started realizing a lot of different things that turned out to be untruths.”

Many of those untruths, Porsha alleged, involved money.

“He wouldn’t tell me what our finances were. It’s not like I was sitting here like some dumb little wife and just enjoying some money. No, I actually asked my husband, ‘What is going on?'”

She also noted that Simon’s lying about his immigration status also sparked the divorce.

In February, Simon was detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) amid Trump’s mass deportation efforts. As previously reported, Simon, who arrived in the U.S. in 1982, faced legal hurdles over his residency for decades, with a history of deportations and denied citizenship applications due to past visa violations and criminal records.

Why, when we go to the airport, do we have to stand in a secondary line? Why do we continuously have to go through these issues?” Porsha recalled asking during the #RHOA premiere. “Just so happens, all of this information that I had asked him about and he had lied about came out—about him not having a real green card and him trying to get citizenship. My back was so against the wall,” she added. “The only way for you to really protect yourself at the end of the day if you have a prenup is to enforce it. And you only enforce it by doing a divorce,” she said in a confessional. “I’m not going to let a foreclosure notice come to my house and I can’t pay it. So I wanted to make sure if it happens, I have the money to do what we needed to do.”

Ultimately, Porsha said she felt like the wool had been pulled over her eyes.

“I would have rode to the end of the world with this man. But the person I’m now mourning, he was not real,” said Porsha. “He’s a nightmare.”

See what else went down on #RHOA on the flip.