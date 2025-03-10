#RHOA Season 16 Features Porsha's Divorce & Kenya Moore
#RHOA Reboot Recap: Porsha’s Divorce & Drew Drama Dominate As Kenya Moore Celebrates Her Inclusion–‘THE Only One Trending!’
During Sunday’s #RHOA premiere, two brand-new peaches debuted, a newbie showed off an elaborate estate, and divorce drama unfolded. However, a controversial housewife might have stolen the show just by appearing—and even she noticed. “When they try to erase but are THE only one trending!” she wrote.
Fans are still buzzing about The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s “sweet sixteen” premiere, which featured Porsha Williams, Drew Sidora, and Shamea Morton, who’s been upgraded to housewife status, as well as housewives Kelli Ferrell, Brit Eady, Angela Oakley, and Cynthia Bailey, a friend of the show.
Porsha Williams Detailed Divorce From Simon Guobadia In #RHOA Premiere
Porsha, in particular, sparked conversation as the premiere marked her return after two seasons away from #RHOA.
Emotions ran high as she opened up about her ongoing divorce from Simon Guobadia, and she was seen chatting with Randy Kessler, the same lawyer who represented her during her Kordell Stewart divorce.
According to Porsha, 43, filing for divorce was a choice she made in an effort to “protect assets,” like their marital home, in which they have 50/50 interests.
She went on to explain how contentious things had gotten between them, even mentioning Simon trying to prevent her from filming in their house, and alleged that the businessman was secretive about their finances.
“In my relationship with Simon, I felt like if I had him by my side, we could conquer anything,” she said. “However, I just started realizing a lot of different things that turned out to be untruths.”
Many of those untruths, Porsha alleged, involved money.
“He wouldn’t tell me what our finances were. It’s not like I was sitting here like some dumb little wife and just enjoying some money. No, I actually asked my husband, ‘What is going on?'”
She also noted that Simon’s lying about his immigration status also sparked the divorce.
In February, Simon was detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) amid Trump’s mass deportation efforts. As previously reported, Simon, who arrived in the U.S. in 1982, faced legal hurdles over his residency for decades, with a history of deportations and denied citizenship applications due to past visa violations and criminal records.
Why, when we go to the airport, do we have to stand in a secondary line? Why do we continuously have to go through these issues?” Porsha recalled asking during the #RHOA premiere. “Just so happens, all of this information that I had asked him about and he had lied about came out—about him not having a real green card and him trying to get citizenship.
My back was so against the wall,” she added. “The only way for you to really protect yourself at the end of the day if you have a prenup is to enforce it. And you only enforce it by doing a divorce,” she said in a confessional. “I’m not going to let a foreclosure notice come to my house and I can’t pay it. So I wanted to make sure if it happens, I have the money to do what we needed to do.”
Ultimately, Porsha said she felt like the wool had been pulled over her eyes.
“I would have rode to the end of the world with this man. But the person I’m now mourning, he was not real,” said Porsha. “He’s a nightmare.”
See what else went down on #RHOA on the flip.
Kenya Moore & #TeamTwirl Celebrated Her Inclusion In The Episode
Despite later exiting the series, Kenya Moore was seen in the premiere, and while she may not have had a confessional, she still made a splash.
Kenya appeared at Drew Sidora’s house for some girl chat with her daughter, Brooklyn, in tow. The O.G. listened intently as Drew discussed her divorce from Ralph Pittman (who was living in their basement and communicating with her through an app), and her music career.
Speaking of which, an excited Drew shared that she was working on her album with help from Porsha’s ex, Dennis McKinley, and Kenya looked shocked.
“Porsha’s Dennis?” Kenya asked Drew. “Wait a minute. So how does Porsha feel about this?!”
“She was like, ‘Girl, yeah!'” replied Drew before dubbing Dennis her “angel on earth.” “I’m very grateful for Dennis and who he has been in my life,” she added. “Literally there were days I couldn’t get out the bed, crying, but because I knew I had a session, I would get there,” she added. “He was my saving grace when I was going through all I was going through at the time.”
Despite what she said, however, Porsha was NOT on board with Drew and her “bro” Dennis working together. After learning from her bestie Shamea that a rumor was swirling about Drew and Dennis being seen holding hands, he was visibly shocked.
“Drew is somebody I supported and considered a friend,” said Porsha. “Even right now, Drew’s an influencer for my company. But all of this behind-the-scenes bulls—, sneaking around with my child’s father? To me, that is just crossing the line.”
She later confronted her at Shamea’s birthday party and questioned why Dennis invited her to her birthday party, not Drew herself.
“Dennis invited me to your birthday party,” said Porsha while Drew explained that it was a surprise party and alleged that her assistant didn’t invite anyone—except for Dennis.
“Who’s your assistant, Dennis?” asked Porsha.
Shamea then asked if she was dating Dennis and Drew looked shocked.
#RHOA Fans Reacted Excitedly To Seeing Kenya Moore Back On #RHOA
Kenya Moore’s presence in the #RHOA episode got tongues wagging, and viewers weighed in with reactions on X, so much so that Kenya started trending. Fans urged Bravo to “bring back Kenya” and bemoaned not seeing the housewife’s confessionals.
Kenya clearly noticed because she posted a triumphant message to her InstaStory about viewers celebrating seeing her on screen.
“When they try to erase but are THE only one trending!” she wrote.
She also shared a message to #TeamTwirl, thanking them for their support.
“I just have to say…Thank you for all the love and #teamtwirl and all the #rhoa fans,” wrote Kenya.
The #RHOA Season 16 Premiere Showed A Tense Moment Between Kenya Moore & Brit Eady
Elsewhere in the episode, Kenya had an awkward moment at Shamea Morton’s birthday party with newbie Brit Eady.
Of course, Eady is who Kenya was feuding with when she displayed sexually explicit posters of her at the grand opening of her Kenya Moore Hair Spa, and their initial meeting started off rocky.
Kenya questioned whether Brit was married because she wasn’t wearing a wedding band, and Brit corrected her, noting that she was wearing an upgraded wedding ring from her husband.
“This my second wedding ring, this my second one,” said Brit defensively. “This the upgrade, this the anniversary [ring].”
Shamea Morton Helped Usher In Newbies Brit Eady, Kelli Ferrell & Angela Oakley At Her B-Day Party
The franchise’s newest full-time Housewife, Shamea Morton, shocked viewers with her serious wealth, showcasing her multi-million dollar house before inviting the girls over for her birthday party.
“My $9 million house was the second-largest sale in Georgia that year. But you know what? I don’t even get down like that,” said Shamea. “I hate being defined by my wealth.”
Speaking of the birthday party, it was the first time we saw all the newbies; Kelli, Brit and Angela, meet up with the OGs.
Prior to that, Shamea had a sit-down with Brit and Kelli where Kelli asked a burning question about Porsha’s estranged husband, Simon, and wondered why she “took him” from Falynn Pina.
Later, she asked Porsha the same question to her face, and Porsha was DISPLEASED. “So my question was why did she take that woman’s husband?” said Kelli.
“That cannot be your opening line, go rewrite it,” said Porsha in a confessional.
“So that’s how you begin to get know someone?” she asked Kelli at the party.
“You still didn’t answer the question though,” said Kelli.
“I don’t wanna talk to you anymore,” said Porsha. “No, I don’t even know you, you’re a perfect stranger.”
Porsha spoke about the moment after the episode on Watch What Happens Live.
“She was having a moment, she definitely was reaching for it,” said Porsha. “I have been away [for] three years. It was very shocking to step right in. I’m like, ‘Damn, the deep end is here.’”
What did YOU think about the #RHOA premiere?
