Phaedra Parks Confessional Castigates ‘Angry Black Women’ Of #MarriedToMedicine’ During Reunion— ‘They’re Trash’

Grand opening, grand closing! Phaedra Parks dramatically departed Married to Medicine early, but she appeared via a video clip during the Season 11 reunion to drag her “demonic” castmates one last time. After butting heads with several ladies throughout her big Bravo comeback, Phaedra still had some things to get off her chest… and didn’t hold back!

Although some #M2M stars weren’t too fond of the Atlanta lawyer, they still hoped to hash out the season’s biggest moments during the reunion. In a surprise twist, Parks left a lasting impression on the #M2M reunion and its cast when her last confessionals were revealed. In a sneak peek clip of the upcoming episode, Parks had a few choice words, including referring to the ladies as “angry Black women.”

When asked what she’s learned from the ladies of M2M, Parks replied,

“That they’re trash. I’m not gonna be able to say that I enjoyed anything about this group because I feel like they’re demonic minions of hell,” she added.

In a separate clip, she continued,

“They’re those b*****es. Those mean, angry Black women who are mean to other Black women ’cause they fat, they funny-looking… you know what I’m saying? They’re just jealous and hateful.”

As for her future with Married to Medicine, Parks said she didn’t see one.

“I don’t see a future with these ladies ’cause they don’t like me. And I like people who like me. And I don’t try to participate in spaces that I’m not welcome in. So, I’m very happy to be leaving. I’m ecstatic. Deuces!” she said.

Fans React To The Married to Medicine Reunion Sneak Peek

The Married to Medicine season 11 reunion will begin airing on March 23. However, fans are already giving their opinions of Parks’ controversial exit and comparing it to her even more controversial exit from Real Housewives of Atlanta.

The fans are seemingly split, with some agreeing with Parks’ comments and others saying her history with #RHOA makes her worse than her# M2M costars.

@_mirage2004 wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “So yall gonna sit your asses here and act like M2M have not been mean nasty girls who treat folks like crap[?] Oh ok. Phaedra said exactly how she felt. And Quad was happy because as long as Phaedra is out of the pic she can attempt to steal the spotlight again.”

@Bee_Traviss reminded viewers of Parks stooping low enough to falsely accuse her friend, Kandi Burruss , of attempting to drug and rape Porsha Williams

“Phaedra, you really have some nerve! You haven’t taken accountability for your actions with Kandi so it’s surprising to hear you say this. If you did take responsibility, then I could understand your comments in this confessional. I can see why Kandi doesn’t want to be on the show with you!” he wrote.

However, some fans feel Parks is no worse than the other ladies in the cast.

“@AbsolutelyQuad literally accused someone of doing drugs lol Simone contessa and @Dr_Heavenly accused quad of f****g that married man accused twas husband of being a pedophile And Quad accused Toya of cheating on her husband and lied about her being involved in anilas burglary. Jackie is a WHOLE mf fraud and only cares about money of her practice and her celebrity clients. These heifers been lying for years in dirt. And wanna act like phaedra is just [the] black sheep. Yall were shady towards her from day one and bringing Apollo and HIS Mistress is foul but yall somehow blaming women for it,” @MineralGarbagee stated.

While Phaedra Parks is done with Married to Medicine, the reality TV star is set to return to RHOA later this season.