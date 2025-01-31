Simon Guobadia Scathingly Slams Porsha Williams’ Mother For Alluding To Him Being A Fraudster In #RHOA Season 16 Trailer

It looks like Simon Guobadia will be tuning in to Season 16 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta (#RHOA), but not for entertainment purposes.

In a post shared on Jan. 31, the Nigerian businessman hinted that he’d have a close eye on his soon-to-be ex-wife, Porsha Williams, and her mother. According to Simon, Porsha violated a clause outlined in their prenuptial agreement by sharing false narratives about him on the show this season.

“My name is NOT Cordell Stewart,” he wrote, mentioning Porsha’s ex-husband Kordell Stewart. “I fight back with FACTS!”

The entrepreneur took issue with Porsha’s mother, Diane T. Williams, alluding to him as a fraudster and scammer inside the drama-filled trailer for RHOA that dropped on Jan. 30.

“The frauding, the scamming – it makes you think how much of it was real,” Diane said as Porsha appeared to tear up in the quick clip.

The comment appeared to be about the federal court documents that emerged in February 2024, which accused Simon of involvement in “nefarious criminal activities,” including credit card fraud, identity theft, and orchestrating a fake marriage to secure U.S. citizenship. However, in his post shared Friday, Simon went off on Diane, hinting that he would be vindicated soon once “receipts” were made public.

“RHOA Season 16 is going to be so much fun exposing this family. Let’s head back to Costa Rica Mom and see who is “defrauding and scamming (will make receipts available publicly.)”

In the caption, the SIMCOL group CEO continued to criticize Porsha and her mother, labeling them an “ungrateful family” while taking a swipe at Kordell Stewart, Porsha’s ex-husband, whom she was married to from 2011 to 2013. The entrepreneur hinted that the true “fraudsters” Diane had referenced would soon be revealed.

“I keep trying to avoid this ungrateful family like a plague but they keep coming back! My name is NOT Cordell Stewart; I fight back with FACTS! You can bet on it—the real fraudsters will be exposed. Looks like the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree after all. The audacity of this family is truly unbelievable. Call your lawyers and find the quickest exit from this catastrophic narratives you keep coming up with, it will continue to be costly to all parties concerned. SMDH.”

That wasn’t all.

Simon also dragged Bravo into the drama in a follow-up Instagram post, calling out the major network for “supporting” Diane and Porsha’s allegations that he claimed were “legally shielded by a prenup confidentiality clause.”

The businessman added:

“How reckless for a $167 billion enterprise. SMDH,” noting in the caption that they should have asked to see a copy of Porsha’s prenup before allowing her to speak on details about their ongoing divorce. “Now we all look collectively foolish.”

Where Does Porsha & Simon’s Divorce Stand Now?

In February 2024, Porsha filed for divorce after 15 months of marriage, citing the relationship as “irretrievably broken.”

In November of that year, the longtime peach holder scored a significant legal win, with a judge granting her temporary sole possession of the marital home she once shared with Simon, along with the right to film and produce content for television, film, or social media inside the residence, PEOPLE reported.

The ruling came amid a separate defamation lawsuit filed by Simon against the reality TV star. He accused her of making false and damaging claims about him on social media, suggesting he suffered from erectile dysfunction. In his court filing, he argued that her posts caused significant harm to his personal and professional reputation, subjected him to public ridicule, and led to severe emotional distress. He requested that he be awarded at least $75,000 in compensatory and punitive damages by a jury.

In September, Porsha also won her prenup case against Simon after he challenged the validity of their agreement. A Fulton County judge ruled in Porsha’s favor, declaring the prenup “empirically fair” and stating that Simon had filed in bad faith to “harass and intimidate” her through frivolous and abusive discovery requests.

Simon tried to subpoena RHOA producers for contracts, storylines, footage, and communications connected to the hit reality TV show, which Porsha argued violated the purpose of their prenup. She claimed it was designed to prevent expensive, contested litigation, including the intrusive discovery process, and accused Simon of harassment and career sabotage.

