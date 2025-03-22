Jaida Essence Hall, Kylie Sonique Love, Deja Skye & Other Queens Celebrate 1,000th Show Of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race Live!’ In Sin City

Shimmering spotlights, sensational stunts, and spellbinding queens ignited the stage for the spectacular 1,000th show of RuPaul’s Drag Race Live! in Las Vegas, and we witnessed the milestone moment with the queens.

Among the night’s honored guests were Drag Race alumnae Jaida Essence Hall, Deja Skye, and Kylie Sonique Love.

They were joined by fellow superstars Kennedy Davenport, Derrick Barry, Jaymes Mansfield, Kahanna Montrese, Cheryl Hole, Mirage, Yara Sofia, and Hot Chocolate, who reflected on the show’s success and shared their thoughts on RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 17.

The Alumnae Queens Of RuPaul’s Drag Race Talk Season 17

Jaida Essence Hall, who was performing for the 1,000th show, expressed her excitement for Season 17 while wearing an ice blue lingerie set on the carpet.

“I am loving Season 17 because Season 17 has reminded me of life. It’s drama!” she told BOSSIP. “There’s a lot of drama, but there is a lot of good drag in there.”

She also gave a special shout-out to contestant Onya Nurve, the frontrunner.

“I just want to give a shout-out really quick to my girl, Onya,” said Jaida. “Because Ony has been whipping it down on some of the challenges, and I don’t know how caught up y’all are, but if you’re not caught up, sorry—spoiler alert. The b**** won three challenges, and she ate every single time.”

Kylie Sonique Love shared a similar enthusiasm for the latest season, calling it “a mess” that she loves.

She added,

“Those girls are giving me something to look forward to every Friday night!”

Deja Skye echoed that enthusiastically and noted that there’s a queen in particular who’s her favorite.

“I’m not gonna call her the dark horse because she’s caucasian, she’s the White Horse; Miss Lydia Butthole Collins,” said Skye to BOSSIP. “B***ch, what? I did not know they made white people like that. She has a little swag, she reminds me, and this is a great comparison, she reminds me of Willow [Pill] from. my season. Where she doesn’t talk, she does, and I live. I live for her!”

Kennedy Davenport, the powerhouse queen known for dancing and polished pageantry, offered words of wisdom to the new generation of queens about the importance of humility and continuous growth.

“If you’re not humble, keep living so you can find some humbleness,” she advised. “Don’t ever think you’re too good. Always keep your mind open to learning because drag is evolution, and you’re always learning something. And leave the bad attitudes at home—we do this for the people, and they have to be convinced that you are there for them.”

More with the queens on the flip!