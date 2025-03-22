Legendary Queens Talk RuPaul's Drag Race Live! In Las Vegas
Jaida Essence Hall, Kylie Sonique Love, Deja Skye & Other Queens Celebrate 1,000th Show Of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race Live!’ In Sin City
Shimmering spotlights, sensational stunts, and spellbinding queens ignited the stage for the spectacular 1,000th show of RuPaul’s Drag Race Live! in Las Vegas, and we witnessed the milestone moment with the queens.
Among the night’s honored guests were Drag Race alumnae Jaida Essence Hall, Deja Skye, and Kylie Sonique Love.
They were joined by fellow superstars Kennedy Davenport, Derrick Barry, Jaymes Mansfield, Kahanna Montrese, Cheryl Hole, Mirage, Yara Sofia, and Hot Chocolate, who reflected on the show’s success and shared their thoughts on RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 17.
The Alumnae Queens Of RuPaul’s Drag Race Talk Season 17
Jaida Essence Hall, who was performing for the 1,000th show, expressed her excitement for Season 17 while wearing an ice blue lingerie set on the carpet.
“I am loving Season 17 because Season 17 has reminded me of life. It’s drama!” she told BOSSIP. “There’s a lot of drama, but there is a lot of good drag in there.”
She also gave a special shout-out to contestant Onya Nurve, the frontrunner.
“I just want to give a shout-out really quick to my girl, Onya,” said Jaida. “Because Ony has been whipping it down on some of the challenges, and I don’t know how caught up y’all are, but if you’re not caught up, sorry—spoiler alert. The b**** won three challenges, and she ate every single time.”
Kylie Sonique Love shared a similar enthusiasm for the latest season, calling it “a mess” that she loves.
She added,
“Those girls are giving me something to look forward to every Friday night!”
Deja Skye echoed that enthusiastically and noted that there’s a queen in particular who’s her favorite.
“I’m not gonna call her the dark horse because she’s caucasian, she’s the White Horse; Miss Lydia Butthole Collins,” said Skye to BOSSIP. “B***ch, what? I did not know they made white people like that. She has a little swag, she reminds me, and this is a great comparison, she reminds me of Willow [Pill] from. my season. Where she doesn’t talk, she does, and I live. I live for her!”
Kennedy Davenport, the powerhouse queen known for dancing and polished pageantry, offered words of wisdom to the new generation of queens about the importance of humility and continuous growth.
“If you’re not humble, keep living so you can find some humbleness,” she advised. “Don’t ever think you’re too good. Always keep your mind open to learning because drag is evolution, and you’re always learning something. And leave the bad attitudes at home—we do this for the people, and they have to be convinced that you are there for them.”
More with the queens on the flip!
- Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 114
- Cardi B & JT Trade Jarring Jabs After ‘Am I The Drama?’ Diss Track, Abortion Allegations & Stefon Diggs Assault Claims Collide
- Future Cult Classic Or Flabbergasting Fumble? Unhinged Horror-Thriller ‘Him’ Gets Cheered, Booed & Meme’d Across Social Media
Drag Queens Talk RuPaul’s Drag Race Live!’s 1000th Show
Adding to the evening’s excitement, Jaymes Mansfield shared her take on what makes Drag Race Live! so spectacular.
“You can expect people in wigs,” she quipped to BOSSIP. “You can expect lots of theatrics, people hooting and hollering—not just sitting in the audience. Maybe someone’s gonna throw something? That’s also gonna be me from the audience,” she added with a laugh.
Hot Chocolate, Vegas’ legendary Tina Turner tribute artist, shared what makes Drag Race Live! an unmissable experience.
“You’re gonna see amazing makeup. You’re gonna see incredible costumes. You’re gonna see the best talent that you can ever see. And the best drag queens in the world,” she said.
Kylie Sonique Love described Drag Race Live! as an unforgettable experience.
“Oh my God, you’re gonna expect to be entertained the entire time,” she said. “These are some of the most polished, entertaining, funny, gorgeous queens that you’ve ever seen!”
Jaida Essence Hall also reflected on the energy of the milestone night.
“Tonight is going to be literally—tonight’s gonna be a night full of a lot of energy. Every night we get on the stage, we turn it out night after night, but it’s just something special about knowing Mother Ru was in the building, knowing that we’re celebrating a thousand, knowing that there are so many eyes on us. It’s giving—we have no choice but to eat tonight.”
Derrick Barry, the Las Vegas showbiz veteran best known for her uncanny Britney Spears impersonation and for hitting the stage during RuPaul’s Drag Race Live!, celebrated the longevity and evolution of the Vegas show.
“I always say it’s Broadway meets Las Vegas and Drag Race, so you’re really on a journey watching the show,” Barry said. “Seeing these girls come out—it’s a competition live on stage, pulling out all the stops. The show is just better than ever.”
Barry expressed excitement about the event’s first live-streamed performance that allowed Drag Race lovers worldwide to enjoy the milestone moment.
“This is the first time viewers are seeing it live in action as it’s happening,” she said.
Discussing Season 17, Barry also had high praise for Lexi Love.
“Oh my God, I love Lexi Love! She is so funny,” she gushed. “I’ve worked with her before at Play. She’s such a funny character. I love her drag, her humor, her wit. She is just a star.”
Reflecting on her own journey, Barry acknowledged the profound impact of Drag Race on her career and credited Mama Ru for her opportunities.
“My favorite thing about being a Ru Girl is my third residency here,” she said. “If I had never auditioned for the show, I wouldn’t have this spot. Ru and Jamal Sims built a show that I got to be part of from the opening cast. It’s crazy that I’m here from one to one thousand.”
As the milestone celebration concluded, RuPaul’s Drag Race Live! reaffirmed its place as a must-see spectacle in Las Vegas, with its legendary queens continuing to inspire new generations of performers.
- Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 114
- Cardi B & JT Trade Jarring Jabs After ‘Am I The Drama?’ Diss Track, Abortion Allegations & Stefon Diggs Assault Claims Collide
- Future Cult Classic Or Flabbergasting Fumble? Unhinged Horror-Thriller ‘Him’ Gets Cheered, Booed & Meme’d Across Social Media
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 113
-
'B***h, You Could Never!' Cardi B Drags 'Disgusting' Crissle West's Malicious Motherhood Comments Over Pre-Tour Pregnancy
-
Here’s What Happened When Baby Bumpin’ Bardi Revealed She’s Expecting A Baby With Baller Boo Stefon Diggs
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 112