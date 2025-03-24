Free Your Mind: En Vogue’s Dawn Robinson Clarifies That She’s ‘Not Homeless’ And Is Choosing To Live In Her Car

The internet was shocked to learn that En Vogue alumna Dawn Robinson was living in her car, but according to the songstress, she doesn’t need any sympathy since she’s choosing to embark on the “crazy, fun, sometimes scary” ride.

After sharing a video to her YouTube channel on March 11 in which she revealed that she’d been living in her car for the past three years, many wondered how a music pioneer ended up in that situation.

However, Robinson recently shared a statement explaining that she freely chose the “car life,” and she’s perfectly fine with being unhoused.

“Sometimes in life, we end up in situations that we weren’t expecting,” said Robinson according to PEOPLE. “There’s something we need to learn or teach, but we’re too afraid to push ourselves out of our comfort zones to do it —so the universe does it for us! During this growth period, we either learn to trust ourselves or give in to fear and fail.”

She continued,

“I want to make it clear: I am not homeless. I am temporarily choosing car life as part of my journey of healing and self-discovery. I took a risk and jumped headfirst into this lifestyle, and WOW, what a crazy, fun, sometimes scary ride it’s been. For me, failure is NOT an option. Being vulnerable sucks, but here I GROW. This is about embracing freedom, trusting the process, and finding strength in the unexpected.”

Robinson also took the time to warn fans about being scammed out of money they believe is going to her.

“I’ve been made aware that some individuals may be requesting funds on my behalf through platforms like Cash App, GoFundMe or other means,” she said. “I want to be clear: I have not authorized any fundraising campaigns, and I do not want anyone—especially my loyal fans—to be scammed or taken advantage of. Your love and support mean the world to me, and I want to ensure that your kindness is not misused. Please be cautious and do not send money to anyone claiming to act on my behalf.”

As previously reported, Robinson said her switch to living in her car happened after she relocated to Los Angeles from Las Vegas in 2020. At the request of her manager, who promised her a place to stay at the time, she came to the city of angels, but, unfortunately, the plans didn’t pan out. After living in a hotel for eight months, she went full steam ahead with the car life.

“I felt free,” she said of her decision. “I felt like I was on a camping trip. It just felt like it was the right thing to do.”

Though she did say that she would have an apartment of her own if she could, she still feels that she made the best choice for herself.

“I’m proud of what I’ve accomplished out here.”

No comments have been made from either her En Vogue or Lucy Pearl bandmates. Some questioned the timing of Robinson’s confession as the ladies of En Vogue reunited with three of four of the original members at this year’s NBA All-Star game. After walking away from the group and even being sued by members Terry Ellis and Cindy Herron, singer Maxine Jones made her long-awaited return to En Vogue much to the delight of their day one fans.

Maybe one day, Dawn will have a change of heart, too.