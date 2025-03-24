BOSSIP Weekly Horoscopes By Zya Week Of 3/24

It’s time for another week of horoscopes by our astrologer Zya who’s reminding us to give people grace this week.

Source: iOne Digital

ASTRO OVERVIEW:

Whew! The cosmos are cosmoing!

Okay so a few highlights both Mercury (3/29) and Venus (3/27) go retrograde into Pisces which will create a nice harmonious trine between mind and heart. However this means that our spiritual beliefs, creativity and how we show up for others romantically will come under deep scrutiny by ourselves and others.

With that in mind, give yourself and others grace.

Also on the 29th we have an Aries Solar Eclipse. This will be a great time to revulate what routines, people, places etc in your life are serving your or not.

A quick mini ritual would be to get a red, gold, pink or white candle under the eclipse, light it up and then write down on slips of paper what you wish to release.

As you release each one – burn it by the light of the candle and state outloud: “I release” then take all of the burned paper and flush it down the toilet. Afterwards, spend a few mins staring into the flame and journaling any emotions, inspirations or aha moments that come up for you.

Finally, on the 30th, Neptune goes into Aries. Neptune only moves every 14 years. This is a great night to go out and look for love but expect that it may come with a bit of chaos.

Also if you’re relationship has been on a fence expect it to get abruptly pushed over to one side or the other.

Overall, these transits make for an opportune time to start or expand a spiritual practice of your choice.

Alrighty, let’s see what’s in store for your sign this week.





CAPRICORN: The themes of stillness and purification came up for you. This week will be filled with a lot of intense energy and it will affect everyone differently. However Cappy’s it will be best to stay in mostly a meditative chill state and engage in as many spiritual baths that you can. My fave is using vanilla essential oil (5 drops) two cups of epsom salt with a handful of dried basil. Enjoy:)

RED FLAG: Be mindful of people who simply want to argue to mess up your high vibes. Move around and don’t engage.

SWEET SPOT: You may bump into a new energy healer or spiritual teacher this week in person or online. Congrats!



AQUARIUS: You may feel as though you’ve taken a series of mini adventures that have not gotten you closer to your goals. But your Spirit team really wants you to rethink that POV. Perhaps all of these misfirings have been both protection in disguise as well giving you more time for deeper introspection when it comes to your goals and desires. Under the eclipse light a white candle, turn on a Heart Chakra meditation and really think about what serves you at this time and what doesn’t.

RED FLAG: Expect a potential health-related miracle for yourself or a loved one this week.

SWEET SPOT: Cleanse your home energetically constantly. Burn sage or incense daily and wash your floors with ammonia.

PISCES: Okay Pisces ya’ll will feel the brunt of this week’s transits the most. Some of you will be feeling all the feels while others of you will be holding sacred inner peace and relaxation. Either way don’t judge your feelings but let them be a guide to tell you what you need to release and what you need to cultivate.

RED FLAG: An income related opportunity may not be as fab as it seems. Do your due diligence before agreeing to come on board.

SWEET SPOT: Stay open to signs from Spirit this week as they’ll be coming in heavy for many of you. Look deeper into Angel Numbers, animal totems and opportune conversations with strangers and friends alike.

ARIES: The romantic love you seek is just beyond your greatest transformation. For many of you this means changing your social circle, your diet and your mindset. To help facilitate this faster go and sit in nature and meditate under a tree.

RED FLAG: Double check all home insurance policies before the week ends.

SWEET SPOT: Forgiveness is earned, don’t try to rush someone into forgiving you and vice versa.







TAURUS: The Aries Solar Eclipse will really bring illumination to you as to what freedom looks and more importantly feels like to you. This is not a quick process so be patient with yourself. But you are encouraged to undergo this discovery so that you can uncover what truly brings you joy and fulfillment at a core level.

RED FLAG: Speaking of freedom, do not pay in advance for someone else on a group trip. Sadly, I don’t see them ever paying you back.

SWEET SPOT: You’re in a season where taking calculated risks will pay off well for you.





GEMINI: Thinking of moving abroad? Right around your birthday a fabulous gateway will open for you to take a leap of faith to make this happen. I want to encourage you to look up the Fool Tarot card’s meaning. You need to be the Fool in this season. Grab courage by the hairy ones and just go for it!

RED FLAG: When it comes to investing in home decor – keep things simple and in a good financial balance.

SWEET SPOT: Things at work may feel as though they are at a standstill – just be patient — good news is on the horizon.





CANCER: Brace yourself. A bit of healing chaos is headed straight to you this week. Why? Because there are many things currently blocking your highest level of abundance and your Spirit team is coming to crash and burn what is holding you up. Some of this abundance are ancestral spiritual gifts and they can’t serve you with all the “stuff” currently in your way. This will also apply to those with Cancer Venus.

RED FLAG: Releasing the dead emotional weight of the things that occurred in the past that you’ve already atoned for will serve your highest good this week.

SWEET SPOT: Spruce up your mood and your home with fresh flowers this week. Under the eclipse go for white or yellow floras and listen to some Solar Plexus chakra meditations.

LEO: “Stay in flow” is the only mantra you need this week. Embodying this energy will lead to a level of success in the coming weeks like you’ve never witnessed before. To enhance this energy wear a lot of Kelly Green, royal purple, gold and white. And move around doom scrolling and negative Nancy’s.

RED FLAG: Spending time near a body of water will help to quell any internal conflict that you may be dealing with at this time.

SWEET SPOT: Cultivate a life of happiness by spending 90% of your time doing what makes you happy.

VIRGO: If you’ve been searching for an elusive truth about yourself, your needs, your ego or even your current relationships then know that it can be found this week in solitude. Spend the eclipse by yourself in a meditative state and just focus your deep breathing on getting into the truth of…YOU.

RED FLAG: A spirit animal has been trying to assist you. On the night of the eclipse in your prayers before bed ask this spirit guide to reveal themselves in your dreams.

SWEET SPOT: Counting all blessings big and small will lead to more daily fulfillment at a soul level.

LIBRA: Change is the only constant. So why not figure out a way to take pleasure in it? For example we all love getting a new wardrobe when a new season is upon us right? Look at all changes as temporary and a chance to learn something new about yourself (the great and not so great!) #carryon

RED FLAG: Liars lie on repeat. So why expect the truth from them? Let folks enjoy their soul journey and life lessons without your participation.

SWEET SPOT: Ever thought about taking up bird watching as a hobby? Spirit is saying that this may help those of you who deal with anxiety or high levels of stress.





SCORPIO: Where does your personal power come from? This is what others will be wondering this week as you dazzle folks at work and even make your family take notice of your good vibes and extra sparkle of love that you’ll be dripping. This cosmic tri-factor puts many of you in a very amazing energy! #keepvibing

RED FLAG: Taking action without a strategy is a fool’s errand. Don’t be foolish.

SWEET SPOT: Nature is calling now that Spring has arrived. Schedule time at your favorite park to watch the sunset with a special someone.





SAGITTARIUS: Building a thriving community takes diligent and consistent effort. Are you up for the challenge? In this season it seems like the work in the long run will be well worth it.

RED FLAG: Be mindful as to who you accept wisdom and guidance from. Some people mean well but they instill fear and short sightedness instead.

SWEET SPOT: Embrace new beginnings this week with curiosity…