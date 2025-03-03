BOSSIP Weekly Horoscopes By Zya

1 of 13 ❯ ❮

CAPRICORN: Ooooh! For those who want it – love seems to be on the way. With Venus retrograding in Aries for the rest of the month, prepare for old and new flames to pop up on the scene. In fact, many of you may be reuniting with the one that got away. Yuuup! Ohh my heart chakra is all lit up for you guyssss. Keep me posted…okuuur? RED FLAG: With love floating around you – now is a great time to address childhood wounds. Start with learning your attachment style with this fantastic book: Attached The New Science of Adult Attachment by Amir Levine. SWEET SPOT: Go out and be flirty this week and please dress the part – red, greens, gold, whites and pinks tones- will help grease the wheels of love to turn in your direction.

AQUARIUS: If you've been "all gas no brakes" driven towards success, you may be feeling a bit exhausted and a lot of burnout at this time. Your Spirit team is encouraging you to slow down and allow the warmer weather season to provide a balm to your soul. Make it happen with weekly massages, slow mornings and listening to meditations while sleeping. RED FLAG: The simple things in life can give us joy, but don't sell yourself short if it's not really what you want. SWEET SPOT: The art of play as an adult often gets buried in stress, bills and life. Take a step back and pencil in some time to just super chill. May I suggest skipping the boozy-brunch and pulling out the roller blades instead?

PISCES: Have you and your family been feuding heavy-heavy these past few weeks? It seems that the central issue is that no one is really speaking from a place of vulnerability and being honest about how the actions of another person (s) hurt them on a core level. If this resonates and you were the lucky one who received this message then take a leadership role in getting everyone back in alignment. RED FLAG: Brace yourself for an unexpected delay when it comes to either a home repair or your finances. SWEET SPOT: Plan a sweet adventure for the spring- think a three- day scenic train journey …

ARIES: With Venus retrograding in your sign you may find that your hormones and emotions are raging. Be mindful Mr./Ms.Ram of any commitments made during this period as you may find that when the dust settles that you truly don't want to do any of the things that you promised to others. RED FLAG: Be wary of any new lover that comes on super intense in the beginning. Anyone can wear a mask for six weeks but give things time to cook for 90 days or so before going all in. SWEET SPOT: Take a deep look around your home – does the decor give you joy and inspiration? If not – now is the time for a revamp. Make sure to incorporate a lot of plants.

TAURUS: You've two jobs at this time Taurean – becoming a master of your emotions and becoming a leader on your own spiritual ascension journey. Quite a few of y'all are able to move fully into your North Node (your highest destiny) at this time but there are a few storms ahead. Will you make it through or will you fall back on old toxic habits and relationships to use them as emotional crutches? This will also apply to those with Taurus in their Moon, Venus and Jupiter. RED FLAG: If you've been slacking on your meditation practice – now is the time to start back up. Your mental health will need the boost in these coming weeks. SWEET SPOT: A question of your moral compass may come up this week involving legal matters – don't worry you pass with flying colors.

GEMINI: If you or a loved one has been struggling with mental health sensitivities then expect a bit of relief to come in the coming weeks. It looks as though the courage will finally be summoned to tackle this situation head on. Take note that holding the belief that all will end well – will help facilitate a smoother process all around. Sending love. This will also apply to those with Gemini in Mercury, Moon and Venus. RED FLAG: Self-control is important but emotional regulation is golden. Read that again. SWEET SPOT: Your creativity will bloom this week once Mercury goes into Aries and you'll have the physical stamina to see things through as well.

LEO: Traveling to foreign lands at this time would do you a world of good. Your consciousness is seeking expansion and it seems that getting completely out of your daily environment will truly help to jumpstart this process. Looks towards Asia, the southern end of Africa and the jungles of Costa Rica for respite and growth. You may even want to work with a healing Shaman and do a meditation retreat. This will also apply to those with their Moon, Mars and Mercury in Leo. RED FLAG: Isolation can be healing however one must not get so wrapped in being alone that you forget to nurture yourself through community. SWEET SPOT: Now's a great time spruce up your lingerie – throw away old worn out pieces and replace them with pieces that make you feel bold and sexy.

LIBRA: There may be a family situation that comes to an ugly touch point this week. And yes sadly it seems that will bring a lot of sorrow and mental chaos for all involved. However it seems like this has been an elephant in the room that your family has avoided for generations that can no longer be ignored. Brace for impact and give yourself (and others) grace during this time. RED FLAG: Compromising only works if both parties are giving up a little bit of what they wished for, for the greater good of everyone else. SWEET SPOT: A spiritual rebirth is available to you at this time. Are you down for your soul's growth?

SCORPIO: Abundance wants to find it's way to you however you need to shift your frequency into one of accepting it. YOu can do this by getting a Reiki session with a heavy focus on healing the Root, Sacral and Solar Plexus chakras while also listening to meditations that focus on these same chakras while sleeping. You may also want to do some energetic and emotional work around your deeper feelings when it comes to finances. Check out Rayna Campbell Success on IG as she helps people to break through financial blocks on an energetic level. RED FLAG: Take note of how far you've come when it comes to managing anger and rage. There will be a few situations that come up this week that will allow you to really put this in motion. SWEET SPOT: Harmony is the key emotion that you should be seeking when going into partnerships…

SAGITTARIUS: Having vision isn't enough when it comes to bringing an idea into 3D reality. You must have the right team as well; which can be a stressful process. Take the time to pay attention to your instincts when it comes to connecting/partnering with others over these next few months – especially if they are connected to income or creative resources. RED FLAG: Suppressing your true feelings about someone or a situation is just hurting yourself. Find a way to express your emotions in a healthy manner and work to reach compromises over stalemates. SWEET SPOT: Expect an amazing breakthrough on something you've been struggling with for a long time now.

