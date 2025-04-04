Savor The City: Chef Jernard Gets A Taste Of Luxury At Napa Valley’s McClelland House

Television

'Savor The City': Chef Jernard Visits Napa Valley’s McClelland House

Published on April 4, 2025

Savor the City Official Key Art
Source: TV One

TV One’s Savor The City just dropped Thursday, April 3, and we’ve got exclusive access to a never-before-seen moment from the premiere!

The McClelland House, a Black-owned boutique bed and breakfast with vintage roots and modern luxury, is where Southern Africa meets wine country hospitality, and the result? Regal, refreshing, and real.

Owned by Zambian-born entrepreneur Choolwe Kalulu, the 1886 property was completely transformed from the ground up. The décor alone deserves its own spread—light coastal colors, vintage wood accents, sparkling chandeliers, and an intimacy that makes it feel like home. This isn’t just a place to stay—it’s an experience that says don’t let the calm fool you, we’re luxe too.

“I want you to feel like, ‘I am home now.’ Everything’s deliberate… We want it to be luxurious, but at the same time not too stuffy that you’re feeling like, ‘I don’t want to be here,’” he said.

Choolwe and his partner Mutale break down how they built the business from scratch—managing bookings, taxes, and renovations together like the ultimate power couple. But the food? That’s where the McClellan House’s very own highly rated Chef Andreas comes in hot.

He plates up a bougie breakfast spread featuring local bakery-dipped French toast stuffed with mascarpone and berry compote, plus a Dungeness Crab Benedict that had Chef Jernard doing full bite-by-bite commentary.

“Oh, now see! This is what you want right here… loaded bites,” he says.

We’re talking crisp edges, moist centers, and layers of flavor that scream Napa meets comfort food!

To top it off? A champagne toast with rose petals and a moment of real recognition. Chef Jernard closes the episode with a heartfelt tribute to seeing Black ownership flourish in spaces not traditionally marketed to us—and that’s exactly how you savor the city.

Check out our exclusive clip featuring five minutes of good vibes, bomb bites, and Black excellence!

About Chef Jenard’s Savor The City

Get ready to embark on a flavorful adventure with Savor The City, the exciting new lifestyle series hosted by celebrity chef Jernard Wells! Inspired by the historic Green Book, this show is your passport to exploring the rich tapestry of Black culture across America and beyond.

Chef Jernard Wells
Source: CLEO TV & TV One

Join Chef Jernard on TV One as he breaks bread with special guests, uncovers hidden gems, and indulges in everything from street eats to five-star feasts at top Black-owned restaurants.

Each episode offers a VIP experience through vibrant cities, spotlighting the people, places, and plates that make each stop unforgettable. From soulful stories to mouth-watering meals, Savor The City invites you to discover culture, community, and cuisine, one bite at a time. #SavorTheCity

New episodes drop every Thursday at 8 p.m./7c. We’ll be back next Friday to recap more Black-owned excellence—same time, new plate.

