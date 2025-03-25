Reality TV

#MAFS Where Are They Now? Thomas Talks Camille

MAFS ‘Where Are They Now?’ Exclusive Clip: Thomas Talks To His Twin Tim About Camille

Published on March 25, 2025

Now that the #MAFS reunion is over, we’re getting an update on the couples, and BOSSIP has an exclusive look at Thomas talking marriage with his twin, Tim.

Thomas & Camille
Source: Mike Purdy of Mood Photo and Video

As previously reported, the season premiered on Tuesday, October 15 at 8/7c on Lifetime and features Chicagoans willing to take a leap of faith and marry a complete stranger at the altar. As always, the couples will then embark on a whirlwind journey that includes a honeymoon and living together as newlyweds, with the ultimate test arriving at the end of the eight-week experiment. At that point, each couple must make the life-changing decision: stay married and build a future together, or get divorced and part ways.

This season will prove to be especially scandalous as there’s a reported spouse swap amid some messy cheating claims.

A press release reports that this season promises even more excitement and drama with a “mature cast” and new twists. Among the surprises is an explosive cheating scandal, leading to a couple swap that’s sure to shock viewers and leave everyone wondering what will happen next.

#MAFS Exclusive Clip

An exclusive clip from tonight’s “Where Are They Now” episode features Thomas, the sole remaining #MAFS husband, talking to his twin, Tim.

Tim, who’s happily married, is giving some advice to Thomas amid Thomas feeling a bit unsure about his feelings for Camille.

Thomas admits that while Camille and he are a loving, sexually active couple, their passion is lacking.

“I just want to get outside of the general love and get into those really strong, romantic feelings,” says Thomas about wanting to feel like he can’t lie without Camille.

“Do you think that without a shadow of a doubt, this is a person you want to be with the rest of your life?” asks Tim.

“I’m working towards that,” admits Thomas. “I don’t have that fear of failing but I just want to try to do things the best way I can for both of us.”

Tim reminds him that love can grow, but Thomas doesn’t look too sure.

Could there be trouble in paradise for Thomas and Camille? We sure hope not!

Take an exclusive look below.

Tune in to Married At First Sight: Where Are They Now? tonight at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

