Rep. Jasmine Crockett calls Greg Abbott Governor Hot Wheels

They Go Low, We Go To Hell: Rep. Jasmine Crockett Got MAGA Hoppin’ Mad Over ‘Governor Hot Wheels’ Comment

Published on March 25, 2025

Human Rights Campaign's 2025 Los Angeles Dinner - Show
Source: Tommaso Boddi

In the words of Marlo Stanfield from the epic HBO hit TV Show The Wire, MAGA devotees want it one way, but it’s the other way.

From the word “go,” Donald Trump’s band of bootlicking bigots have either championed his insults and name-calling or said nothing at all as a tacit endorsement. However, somehow, they always find the energy to feign outrage when someone from the left claps back in kind. Guess it ain’t no fun when the rabbit got the gun.

As she’s apt to do, Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) has conservatives hyperventilating over her most recent comments about one of their most deplorable delegates, wheelchair-bound Texas Governor Greg Abbott. Peep what she said during her speech on Tuesday March 25 at the Human Rights Campaign dinner in Los Angeles via Politico:

“Y’all know we got Governor Hot Wheels down there. Come on now,” Crockett said at a Human Rights Campaign dinner in Los Angeles Saturday. “And the only thing hot about him is that he is a hot ass mess, honey.”

The hypocritical conservative condemnation train left the station right on time.

Fortunately, the internet never forgets, and people don’t either…

In response to the controversy, Rep. Crockett took to Twitter to explain what she meant by “Governor Hot Wheels”

Rep. Crockett wasn’t done there—she also let it be known that she is The One whom Democratic voters have been looking for in this Trump 2.0 era. The One who is willing to fight fire with fire and take no prisoners along the way.

What say you about Rep. Crockett’s comments and clarification? Do you think she was out of line? Is this the way you want to see Democrats fight Republicans and the Trump agenda? Fill up the comments with your hottest takes!

