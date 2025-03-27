Melanin Magic: Black Women Film Network Summit Honors Cathy Hughes, Aja Naomi King and More For The ‘Art Of Pivoting’ [Exclusive]

The 10th Annual Black Women Film Network (BWFN) Summit turned Atlanta’s Loudermilk Center into a haven for celebration, collaboration, and career reflection on Saturday, March 22, and BOSSIP has exclusive deets.

From red carpet radiance to real talk, the event brought together some of the most impactful Black women in media to explore this year’s theme: “Plot Twist: The Art of the Pivot.”

Summit highlights included fireside chats featuring Kat Graham and Meagan Tandy, stars of the Amazon MGM Studios film, Tyler Perry’s Duplicity, now streaming on Prime Video; and Sonay Hoffman, co-showrunner of the NBC hit, Found, created by Nkechi Okoro Carroll, currently airing Thursday nights.

Programming included panels on funding, marketing and PR, hair, makeup and costume, as well as representation, among other topics.



This year’s BWFN Awards Luncheon honored an elite lineup of Black women whose careers represent reinvention, leadership, and storytelling power:

• Cathy Hughes – Sheryl Gripper On Her Shoulders Preservation Award

Founder & Chairwoman of Urban One, Inc.

• Aja Naomi King – AcceleratHER Award

Actress, NBC’s Grosse Pointe Garden Society & Lessons in Chemistry

• Katori Hall – StoryTellHER Award

Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright and showrunner of P-Valley

• Angi Bones – ProducHER Award

President of Original Programming, Tyler Perry Studios

• Denise Williams Watts – Beacon Award

Global Editorial Director of Original Content, Apple Music

• Felicia Joseph – RainmakHER Award

SVP of Casting, Disney Entertainment Television

A Living Legend Gets Her Flowers

Among the powerful moments was the presentation of the Sheryl Gripper On Her Shoulders Preservation Award to media icon Cathy Hughes, founder of Urban One.

Hughes, the first Black American woman to chair a publicly held corporation, was honored for decades of groundbreaking work that redefined radio, TV, and digital media for Black audiences.

“She is a living legend and a shero who is a walking blueprint of what’s possible for Black women in media,” said BWFN Chair Chiquita Lockley.

The award presentation included her finest moments in media, sharing the stories of purchasing her first radio station and having to sleep in a sleeping bag to make that goal. She continues to make history and open doors.

Mint Green Magic: Aja Naomi King Serves A Look & A Lesson

On the red carpet, the theme of transformation carried through interviews with both rising creatives and award recipients. Aja Naomi King, who won the AcceleratHER Award, arrived in a whimsical mint green two-piece tulle look with a mermaid tail finish.

“I just loved the color—it’s a daytime event, and I just wanted to be as cute as everybody else here,” she told BOSSIP’s, Lauryn Bass.

King opened up about her career journey, including an early life pivot many wouldn’t expect.

“I really thought I was going to be a doctor,” she revealed. “But it was a breakthrough moment when I realized that dream wasn’t mine—it was safe. Acting was the risk. And I decided I wanted to walk the path toward what I loved.”

She also highlighted her philanthropic work with Opening Act, a nonprofit that provides arts programming and theater education for underserved students in New York.

“It’s about giving kids the confidence to tell their stories and know their voices matter,” she said. “Whether or not they go into acting, it’s a gift that lasts a lifetime.”

As the saying goes, confidence really is key.

From Panels to the Everyday Grind

Many audience members could directly relate to the summit’s theme.

Attendee Kayla Anthony, a freelance journalist and marketer, echoed similar sentiments about finding alignment through change.

“Honestly, Aja’s panel felt like a therapy session,” she said. “It was healing to hear her speak about choosing passion over pressure.”

Anthony shared her own pivot from journalism to marketing and PR, leading to gigs with Warner Bros., AMC Networks, and BET.

“You never know what you’re good at until you leap. This summit reminded me I have a place at the table—and if not, I can make one.”

Another attendee shared similar sentiments. Nyesha Stone, representing her own media outlet, Carvd N Stone, highlights how the theme of community from the BWFN Summit resonates with her.

“There are so many things put against us. Whether it’s a quick interview or a follow-back, we need to support each other,” she said.

Her Milwaukee-based platform is dedicated to original reporting of positive Black stories, reinforcing more than just trauma on our timelines.

“We’re actually going out, interviewing, doing the data, sourcing,” she added. “There’s more than negative news out there. And there are people like us telling those stories.”

There were plenty of uplifting testimonies shared from the panels, luncheons, and overall networking.

Black Women, Bold Pivots, and Building New Tables

The BWFN Summit proved that pivoting isn’t just about surviving—it’s about thriving.

In the words of Aja Naomi King, “There’s no guaranteed outcome—but it’s worth the risk when it’s what you love.”

From red carpet moments to career milestones, Black women in entertainment continue to create space, tell bold stories, and remind us all: If there’s no seat at the table, they’ll build their own.