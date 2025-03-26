Celebrity

Tamar & Miss E Cover 'HelloBeautiful' Ahead Of Their Premiere

Cooking Connoisseurs Tamar Braxton & Ms. E Cover ‘Hello Beautiful,’ Dish On Their Cleo TV Show & Deliciously Dynamic Bond

Published on March 26, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tamar Braxton and her mother, Evelyn Braxton, are bringing their family’s culinary traditions to the forefront with their new Cleo TV cooking show, Cooking Sessions With Tamar & Ms. E, and dishing on their deliciously dynamic bond with HelloBeautiful.

Tamar Braxton Ms. E HelloBeautiful Cover
Source: Eric Jordan

In the cover feature, the fantastically floral mother-daughter duo dished out dollops of goodness tied to their show Cooking Sessions, which premieres tonight, March 26, at 9 p.m. ET/CT on CLEO TV. Their conversation with journalist Keyaira Kelly ran the gamut from their shared love for cooking to the importance of food in their family and the legacy of soulful meals passed down through generations.

Tamar Braxton Started Cooking At Age 5

According to them both, Tamar’s passion for cooking began early.

Tamar Braxton Ms. E HelloBeautiful Cover
Source: Eric Jordan

At just 5 years old, she walked into the kitchen and asked her mother if she could make macaroni and cheese, a bold request for a child, considering the importance of the soul food staple.

“She’s been doing this all her life,” Ms. E shared with HelloBeautiful. “She’s been making the best mac and cheese since.”

“Thank ya! Thank ya for your props!” said Tamar in response clearly elated about her mom’s approval. “My mother’s my biggest critic, and the reason why she’s my biggest critic is because, you know, she’s my teacher,” Tamar said. 

Tamar & Miss E Spill On Cooking Traditions

The Braxton family’s connection to food extends beyond cooking—it represents love, bonding, and tradition.

Tamar Braxton Ms. E HelloBeautiful Cover
Source: Eric Jordan

In their HelloBeautiful cover story, Tamar revealed that she and her sisters were deeply influenced by their mother’s cooking, a skill passed down through generations. Ms. E’s mother, Sister Jackson, was known for her hospitality, often preparing meals for the community and local pastors.

“First of all, we weren’t allowed in the kitchen, and I used to sneak and watch them and eavesdrop,” Tamar shared with HelloBeautiful, with her mother agreeing and adding that they want to bring that same generational spirit of camaraderie around cutlery into their show.

Miss E Talks Blending Family & Faith With Cooking

For Ms. E, cooking is not just about preparing food; it’s also about faith and gratitude.

Tamar Braxton Ms. E HelloBeautiful Cover
Source: Eric Jordan

“I pray over everything I cook and eat,” she shared. “Mom said, ‘Whatever you do, put God first.’”

The new show will highlight these values, bringing audiences into the Braxton kitchen to experience their family traditions firsthand. In addition to showcasing cherished recipes, Cooking Sessions With Tamar & Ms. E will feature meaningful conversations about family, culture, and personal experiences.

Tamar Braxton Ms. E HelloBeautiful Cover
Source: Eric Jordan

Cooking Sessions With Tamar & Ms. E premieres TONIGHT, March 26, at 9 p.m. ET/CT on CLEO TV.

Tamar Braxton Ms. E HelloBeautiful Cover
Source: Eric Jordan
SEE ALSO

More from Bossip

You May Also Like

50 Cent

50 Cent's $50M Shreveport Entertainment District Has Been Approved

Hip-Hop Wired
AT&T WNBA All-Star Game 2025

WNBA Tunnel Outfits That Broke The Algorithm

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Avatar: The Way Of Water Key Art And Stills

How The Avatar Movie Reshaped Visual Storytelling And Changed Cinema Forever

Global Grind
Intimate moment. Young sensual naked african couple of lovers kissing while taking foamy bath with candles together

Why Women Are Obsessed With ‘Shallowing’ — The Steamy Sex Trend Taking Pleasure To New Depths

MadameNoire
Latest News
Cardi B x Crissle West
2 Items

‘B***h, You Could Never!’ Cardi B Drags ‘Disgusting’ Crissle West’s Malicious Motherhood Comments Over Pre-Tour Pregnancy

Lori Harvey & Damson Idris attend Red Carpet Premiere Event For The Sixth And Final Season Of FX's "Snowfall" - After Party

Locked In Again? Exes Lori Harvey & Damson Idris Spotted Seemingly Spinning The Block In Boo’d Up Beach Pics

STRUT: Brian Jordan Jr.

#BOSSIPSounds Brian Jordan Jr. Sizzles In ‘STRUT’ Video With HBCU Help From Dazzling Dancers, Big Freedia, Olivia Lux, Jessica Betts & Victor Jackson [Exclusive]

Priscilla Williams-Till x Emmett Till

Emmett Till’s Cousin, Priscilla Williams-Till, Running For US Senate in Mississippi

Cardi B and JT
2 Items

Cardi B & JT Trade Jarring Jabs After ‘Am I The Drama?’ Diss Track, Abortion Allegations & Stefon Diggs Assault Claims Collide

Kayla Nicole x Chris Brown

Boots In The Air! Kayla Nicole Understood The ASSignment During Chris Brown Lap Dance Full Of Breezy Bowl Bodyrolling Debauchery

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close