Cooking Connoisseurs Tamar Braxton & Ms. E Cover ‘Hello Beautiful,’ Dish On Their Cleo TV Show & Deliciously Dynamic Bond

Tamar Braxton and her mother, Evelyn Braxton, are bringing their family’s culinary traditions to the forefront with their new Cleo TV cooking show, Cooking Sessions With Tamar & Ms. E, and dishing on their deliciously dynamic bond with HelloBeautiful.

In the cover feature, the fantastically floral mother-daughter duo dished out dollops of goodness tied to their show Cooking Sessions, which premieres tonight, March 26, at 9 p.m. ET/CT on CLEO TV. Their conversation with journalist Keyaira Kelly ran the gamut from their shared love for cooking to the importance of food in their family and the legacy of soulful meals passed down through generations.

Tamar Braxton Started Cooking At Age 5

According to them both, Tamar’s passion for cooking began early.

At just 5 years old, she walked into the kitchen and asked her mother if she could make macaroni and cheese, a bold request for a child, considering the importance of the soul food staple.

“She’s been doing this all her life,” Ms. E shared with HelloBeautiful. “She’s been making the best mac and cheese since.” “Thank ya! Thank ya for your props!” said Tamar in response clearly elated about her mom’s approval. “My mother’s my biggest critic, and the reason why she’s my biggest critic is because, you know, she’s my teacher,” Tamar said.

Tamar & Miss E Spill On Cooking Traditions

The Braxton family’s connection to food extends beyond cooking—it represents love, bonding, and tradition.

In their HelloBeautiful cover story, Tamar revealed that she and her sisters were deeply influenced by their mother’s cooking, a skill passed down through generations. Ms. E’s mother, Sister Jackson, was known for her hospitality, often preparing meals for the community and local pastors.

“First of all, we weren’t allowed in the kitchen, and I used to sneak and watch them and eavesdrop,” Tamar shared with HelloBeautiful, with her mother agreeing and adding that they want to bring that same generational spirit of camaraderie around cutlery into their show.

Miss E Talks Blending Family & Faith With Cooking

For Ms. E, cooking is not just about preparing food; it’s also about faith and gratitude.

“I pray over everything I cook and eat,” she shared. “Mom said, ‘Whatever you do, put God first.’”

The new show will highlight these values, bringing audiences into the Braxton kitchen to experience their family traditions firsthand. In addition to showcasing cherished recipes, Cooking Sessions With Tamar & Ms. E will feature meaningful conversations about family, culture, and personal experiences.

Cooking Sessions With Tamar & Ms. E premieres TONIGHT, March 26, at 9 p.m. ET/CT on CLEO TV.

