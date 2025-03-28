‘The Never Ever Mets’ Exclusive Clip: Alicia Is Uncomfy Dancing Kompa With Ervin

OWN’s The Never Ever Mets is coming back for season two, and BOSSIP has an exclusive clip of a couple meeting for the first time!

Source: The Never Ever Mets

A press release announces that the 10-episode series, hosted by Ta’Rhonda Jones, returns for its second season on Friday, April 4. Once again, seven couples who have been virtually dating, without ever meeting in person, will finally come face-to-face.

For three weeks, they’ll live together under one roof to see if their online love can survive in the real world. Will their relationships thrive, or will they crumble under the pressure of flirty activities, couples therapy, and, for some, the temptations of the “boom boom room”?

By the end, some will leave as a couple, while others will call it quits for good.

Love Reality TV? Get more! Join the Bossip Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

According to Deadline, season one was a major success, ranking as Friday night’s No. 1 original series on ad-supported cable among key African American demos. It consistently saw double-digit audience growth and has been watched by nearly 4 million viewers to date.

With that track record, season two promises even more unforgettable first meetings and relationship drama that we can’t wait to watch!

The Never Ever Mets Premiere Clip

In an exclusive clip from next week’s premiere, we see Alicia and Ervin meeting for the first time on a dance class date organized by Ervin.

Sparks immediately fly between the two, but things get awkward when Ervin tells her that they’ll be dancing Kompa, an intimate dance tied to his Haitian heritage.

The closeness makes Alicia uncomfortable, so Ervin apologizes.

“Sorry, I know it’s a little close,” he says.

Hopefully, Alicia will lighten up and enjoy cozying up to her man.

Take an exclusive look below!

The Never Ever Mets premieres April 4 at 8 pm ET/PT on OWN.