‘Raising Kanan’ Exclusive: Wendell Pierce & Erika Woods Talk Playing Pops & Snap, Confirm Couple Is More ‘POWERful’ Than Ghost & Tasha

A new episode of Raising Kanan is streaming on STARZ, and fans are being treated to more of the ruthless ruling of two important characters.

Source: Starz

Wendell Pierce is continuing to bring big boss energy as Ishmael “Snaps” Henry, a street legend drug dealer who’s a “retired” bank robber. He’s not alone, however; he’s joined by Erika Woods, who plays his equal, the calculated and cunning love of his life, Stephanie “Pop” Henry.

A formidable couple on and off screen, Pierce and Woods are offering insight into their characters’ high-stakes world in Raising Kanan season 4 while also confirming that they’re more POWERful than that other standout STARZ couple.

Wendell Pierce & Erika Woods Talk Their Relationship, Pops & Snap’s Evolution In Raising Kanan Season 4

In the Power universe, where loyalty is often tested and alliances can shift like sand, Pierce and Woods bring something uniquely unshakable to Raising Kanan: real-life romance.

Source: Leon Bennett

Woods told Managing Editor Dani Canada that it’s “heaven” working with her real-life honey, and Pierce agreed. However, they both shared that they follow certain rules when it comes to their work.

The veteran actors’ relationship brings an extra layer of authenticity to their performances throughout the show.

“One thing that you never ever do is ask for unsolicited advice or give unsolicited advice,” said Pierce with a laugh. “That will come back and bite you in your a**.”

Woods echoed that sentiment.

“We’re artists, we’re sensitive about our work like Erykah Badu!”

Still, they said that they focus on their acting work together, and it nurtures their personal relationship.

Speaking of that relationship, Pops and Snap’s relationship remains as steadfast as their time as power players in the underworld, who carry a mantra of “F around and find out” in season 4.

“The thing that you’re gonna really understand is how we lasted so long in the game and with each other, because it’s not what the crisis is, it’s how you respond to the crisis,” Pierce told BOSSIP. “And that’s what we’re schooling Kanan on this season. And then you see why we’ve lasted so long. You know, like we tell him, things may be changing, but there’s a certain normalcy when it comes to the game with us. You know, our deal is our deal, and you better honor it. So if you want to mess around, you’re gonna find out.”

Woods, whose character Pop has cemented herself as a scene-stealer with her cunning charm, also hinted at an evolution this season.

“You’re gonna see a little bit of her temper,” she told BOSSIP. “A little temper comes out this season, which I thought was fun to play with. But definitely tons of charm. Her and Snaps have that down, and she just knows men like the back of her hand and their egos, and we see a lot of that. She’s very messy. And you can’t underestimate her. It’s dangerous.”

Erika Woods Talks Pop Vs. Raq In Raising Kanan Season 4

Elsewhere in the conversation, Woods discussed the dynamic of Pop versus Raq played by Patina Miller.

Source: Starz

The two had a tense scene in season 3 when Raq warned her predecessor to stay away from her son, Kanan.

However, Woods confirmed that Pops brushed it off.

“My crew is family, and they’re usually always around me, so I’m never scared,” she said. “I know somebody’s got my back. I know he’s [Snaps] got my back. I’m not rea scared of Raq, but maybe that’s a weakness of mine. Raq is someone you can’t underestimate, but I think I’m the big dog.”

Erika Woods & Wendell Pierce Talk Ghost & Tasha Comparisons

As Pops and Snaps continue to guide Kanan deeper into the drug game, the characters have drawn inevitable comparisons to another iconic Power couple: Ghost and Tasha.

Source: SOPA Images

But when asked by BOSSIP who was more powerful, both actors answered without hesitation.

“Oh, we’re more powerful,” Woods laughed. “We still together. He hasn’t run out on me [like Ghost did Tasha], come on!”

Pierce doubled down, pointing out that unlike Ghost and Tasha’s turbulent relationship, Snaps and Pop remain solid.

“You may not see all of our backstory, but I call her my better half, we’re the best,” said Pierce. “Nobody in the game has what we had. Forget Ghost!”

Woods added,

“I would also say, I like the fact that they didn’t show any mess in our relationship. You know, they had Ghost running around on beautiful Tasha and vice versa. So I like the fact that you don’t see that with us. You see a strong couple, like my parents were, like his parents were. And I really love that.”

While the game may be ruthless in Raising Kanan season 4, this is one couple that’s playing to win, both on and off the screen.

Source: Michael Rowe

Watch our exclusive with Wendell Pierce and Erika Woods!