‘Raising Kanan’ Exclusive: Mekai Curtis & Sascha Penn Spill On Season 4 & Kanan’s Complex Raq Relationship

For three seasons, Power Book III: Raising Kanan has enthralled audiences with its gripping exploration of family and power, and ahead of its fourth season, executive producer Sascha Penn and lead actor Mekai Curtis told BOSSIP about the show’s evolution.

The season three finale left fans reeling as Raquel “Raq” Thomas, played by Patina Miller, took a shocking turn, killing Detective Malcolm Howard (Omar Epps), Kanan’s father.

The fallout from that moment, Mekai Curtis revealed, will reverberate through season four.

“I think that was part of Kanan’s identity that he was still trying to figure out,” Curtis told BOSSIP. “Throughout the entire series, he’s been taking in all this information, trying to understand what it means for him. That moment felt like a betrayal. He thought he was protecting his mother, but then she turns around and does something like this. It doesn’t feel like she’s doing this for him. It feels strange, and he has to work through that.”

Kanan’s complex dynamic with his mother has always been at the heart of the show. Season four promises to explore this tension further as Kanan grapples with his place in Raq’’s empire.

One of the pivotal moments in season three was Kanan’s decision to eliminate Ronnie Mathis (Grantham Coleman).

According to Mekai Curtis, it was a move that signified his growing awareness of the treacherous world he inhabits.

“Ronnie is an extension of Unique’s vengeance tour,” Curtis noted, referencing Joey Bada$$’s character, the rival drug dealer who has been a constant thorn in Rock’s side. “Kanan was already skeptical of Ronnie, and once they started working together, it became clear that Ronnie was going off-script. Kanan had to step in.”

That moment, Curtis believes, was a defining one for his character,

“It speaks to Kanan’s courage and to what’s been instilled in him from day one,” he said. “Raq has tried to pull him away from this life, but she’s also made him aware of how to navigate it.”

At its core, Raising Kanan is about family including its bonds, its betrayals, and the lengths people will go to protect the ones they love.

“It’s about seeing a family work through being a family, while also working through being individuals within that family,” Curtis added.

One of the biggest mysteries lingering in Raising Kanan is the arrival of Breeze, the enigmatic figure who played a crucial role in molding Kanan into the ruthless character seen in Power. As speculation continues to swirl, however, Sascha Penn remained tight-lipped to BOSSIP.

“You’ll just have to wait and see.”