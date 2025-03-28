‘First Take’ Faux Pas: Stephen A. Smith Apologizes For Embarrassingly Alleging LeBron James Didn’t Attend Kobe Bryant’s Funeral

Source: The Washington Post

Stephen A. Smith and LeBron James have dominated the sports new cycle this week, and it appears that the frustration has boiled over to the point that even the consummate journalist lost track of the facts. It doesn’t help that Smith has found himself in this position after calling James “a liar” on national television.

Yesterday, on First Take, Smith responded to James’ Pat McAfee Show interview by taking some egregiously cheap shots at the Lakers star for allegedly not attending Kobe Bryant’s memorial service.

The problem with Smith’s petty lil’ rant is that LeBron James was in attendance at Kobe Bryant’s memorial service. He wasn’t “seen” because he asked not to be on camera, presumably because he was going to be in the midst of intense grief and didn’t want to become fodder for people like Stephen A., who would use it against him.

Social media users and multiple community notes on Twitter were quick to correct Smith and eventually the newly-minted $100 million man had to issue a public retraction.

“My apologies and clarification. I misspoke in Hour #1 of First Take today when I intimated that LeBron did not attend Kobe Bryant’s memorial. I corrected myself in Hour #2 when I acknowledged he was indeed in attendance. My mistake. Should not have even broached that subject,” Smith wrote on X. “I retract NOTHING else that I said.”

Meanwhile, one of LeBron’s former teammates, Cavs forward Kevin Love, is having a blast posting memes and jokes about this baller brouhaha on Instagram.

Considering how much ESPN, specifically First Take, discusses LeBron James and the Lakers, this beef has undoubtedly been great for ratings, but at what cost? Using Kobe Bryant’s death as a cudgel to question James’ character is an unexpected low that makes Stephen A. Smith look far worse than whatever he thinks he’s accusing James of. LeBron and Kobe were obviously very close, and we can see LeBron being just as offended by these comments as he was about what Stephen A. Smith said about Bronny. Don’t be surprised if the round two bell rings the next time Smith decides to sit courtside at a Lakers game.