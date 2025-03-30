PLLRS Speaker Series Features SAINt JHN & Fridayy
PLLRS Speaker Series Hosts SAINt JHN & Fridayy For Captivating Conversations
An exclusive speaker series is profiling artists and uncovering the untold stories of industry trailblazers and the teams that drive their success.
Little Engine Media recently hosted the second installment of PLLRS, an engaging conversation with Grammy-winning artist SAINt JHN and media and public relations specialist Simone King, moderated by veteran music and culture journalist Keith Nelson Jr.
Taking place at SoHo Works in DUMBO Brooklyn, PLLRS once again provided an intimate and insightful discussion that peeled back the curtain on what it takes to navigate and sustain success in the entertainment industry.
SAINt JHN, known for his genre-defying sound and entrepreneurial mindset, shared his journey from songwriter to global star, emphasizing the importance of authenticity, persistence, and strategic branding in building a lasting career.
Simone King, a powerhouse shaping the music landscape behind the scenes, offered a unique perspective on blending family life with business and going above and beyond for her clients’ success. Together, the panelists delved into the evolving dynamics of the music business, the sacrifices required for long-term success, and the often-overlooked efforts that contribute to an artist’s rise.
A press release reports that the conversation was filled with candid moments, thought-provoking insights, and invaluable advice for aspiring artists, managers, and industry professionals alike. Attendees left inspired, equipped with a deeper understanding of what it truly takes to carve out a lasting legacy in music.
SAINt JHN Recaps Hilarious Advice Jay-Z Gave Him At The L.A. Roc Nation Office
During the convo, SAINt JHN detailed previous advice he got from Jay-Z.
“I’m a rebellious artist. I think the only way to be truly successful in an unconventional time is to be brave enough to believe in something when nobody else believes in that even when those people are standing closest to you, and you’re trying to communicate your dreams. It’s your dream. You slept in it, you woke up, and you saw it. So, you have to believe in it when no one else can.
One day, we’re at the Roc Nation office with Jay and Emory, and some other people. Biggs pulled me to the side and said, ‘Yo, Jay. Talk to him. Give him some Jay wisdom.” Then Jay says, “Yo, sometimes you have to brush your teeth with the other hand. You have to put on your pants with the other foot first sometimes. It’s Jay so you have to be like, ‘I don’t know what that means, but it sounds fly.’”
“When you’ve been around the sun a couple of times, you can get what seems like lofty advice, until you realize someone is trying to tell you that you have to be willing to trust a different process.”
SAINt JHN & Simone King Explain The Politics Behind Getting In The Met Gala
Elsewhere in the convo, Simone King recollected on her time rising through the fashion world from being the only Black female intern with major fashion designers to playing the politic game to get SAINt JHN to his first-ever MET Gala.
“This year, we’re very intentional about getting him at the Met Gala. That means doing the different politics like checking in with the Vogue team to check their temperature because that’s where it ends up. No matter what brand wants you to go to The Met, [the Vogue team] still approves the final talent.”
“We go to Vogue World because Vogue World is something Anna Wintour does, and it’s a precursor [to Met Gala]…” added SAINt JHN. “There are these small incubator moments that you do throughout the years to get to the point where you get to the point to do a hard pitch for the Met [Gala]. We’ve been working relationships for years. We’re at all the small, tiny dinners in Paris, with all the smelly people having all sorts of strange conversations.”
Simone King On The Difficulty Of Balancing Motherhood & Running A Business
She spoke about how she sacrifices to help build SAINt JHN’s brand, including having her son watched by her mother in the hotel while doing the panel discussion on PLLRS.
“My son was on the road with us for two tours. He was in 23 countries before he was two. I brought him with me for the first three years before I put him in school.”-Simone King
“I miss all the [family] gatherings. Two Thanksgivings ago, [SAINt JHN] was filming The Book of Clarence in Italy. When we would be going back home it would be Thanksgiving, so I just flew my mom and my son to me to have Thanksgiving. Teyana Taylor was in the film, and she had her whole family with her. We made a last-minute Thanksgiving dinner with whatever we could find in Italy. I could not not have Thanksgiving with my son. He was two.”
SAINt JHN Explains The Mental Health Issues Behind His Festival Season Song “Body On Me”
During the sitdown, SAINt JHN discussed the lyrics of his eye-opening track “Body On Me,” where he opened up about his mental health struggles and how he feels “empty inside some nights.”
“The greater you become in visibility, the less human you become [to people] in real life…When I’m at home in Puerto Rico, by myself and at seven o’clock in the morning, or nine o’clock at night, and I just finished working, and I look around the room, and it’s just the people I hired to be there, it’s tough.
That’s the challenge. I set myself on that path. But the challenge is nobody’s going to feel sad for me. Nobody wants to hear a rich n**** cry.”
See more from the PLLRS Speaker Series on the flip.
Prior to the chat with SAINt JHN, Ketih Nelson Jr. chatted with singer/songwriter Fridayy for PLLRS.
The inaugural event featured Grammy Award-winning R&B singer/songwriter Fridayy and his manager Edgar Cutino, and Prescription Songs VP of A&R Eddie Fourcell. The panel took place at SoHo Works in DUMBO, Brooklyn, offering an intimate look at the journey of an artist from rising star to sustained success, touching on sacrifices, silent victories, and strategic decisions that shape an artist’s career.
The event attracted an intimate group of industry insiders and tastemakers, including Bradford Watson, CEO & Founder of Spinach Records; Tabie Germain from BET; Dometi Pongo from MTV News; Netflix Rhythm + Flow contestants Sura Ali and Dono; and Ashley Stewart, Digital Marketing Executive at Def Jam. The strong turnout highlighted the industry’s interest in conversations that go beyond the surface and focus on the mechanics of success. The energy in the room was a testament to PLLRS’ mission to shine a light on the often-overlooked figures who play a pivotal role in shaping success.
To honor Fridayy’s Haitian heritage, the event featured a delicious spread of Haitian cuisine from Djon Djon in Brooklyn, including griot sliders, vegan accra, vegetarian voodoo pasta, and codfish pate kote.
Fridayy Reflects On His Musical Journey
During the discussion, Fridayy shared personal stories about his career, including the emotional process behind his song “Proud of Me” featuring Meek Mill, a tribute to their late fathers. He also spoke about how DJ Khaled’s “GOD DID” changed his life and the behind-the-scenes work he’s putting into his career to become one of the greatest of all time.
Reflecting on his early years in music, Fridayy said,
“I’ve been doing music my whole life. I grew up in the church with my Haitian parents and all that, it was in me since I was a kid. But I started creating songs when I was 15. All I knew was how to make R&B music. I’ve been making music every day since I was 15. So, in 2018, I finally learned how to make music about my life. I learned how everything doesn’t have to be an R&B song. I made my first song about my life in 2018. It’s actually on this project. I redid it and put it on this project. It’s called ‘Make It Home.’ Starting there, I knew what my sound was going to be.”
He added,
“My favorite R&B singers will have entire albums that are just R&B. So, sometimes, I be left missing something. What you going through in your life? You’re going to make a whole album about a female? There’s nothing wrong with that. Once I learned how to write about my life, family, and struggles, I really focused on that. That’s how I developed my sound.”
The Making Of “Proud Of Me”
The conversation then turned to the making of “Proud of Me,” a powerful tribute to Fridayy’s late father. Fridayy shared how the song came together in a surprisingly short amount of time.
“Me and Meek had a show in New York at the Barclays. We had always been locked in. I went back in the crib and was going to make a hook for somebody for the summer. I’m not even thinking about my album because it was supposed to already be turned in. I just played the keys and freestyled that whole song in probably like an hour, bro. That’s really my favorite song. It’s a tribute to my father, who I lost last year. It was really like therapy. When I listened back to it, it’s like I’m letting how I feel out. I’m saying I know he proud of me. I know Meek lost his father, and we connected with that last year when I lost my father. So I FaceTimed him and I just played the song. He was getting a chill on FaceTime. I told him I needed him on the song. So, I pulled up on him, and he was in the booth for about 11 hours.”
Fridayy recalled the intense recording process, saying,
“I ain’t gonna lie, Meek stayed in the booth for 11 hours. He struggled for probably three hours. He just stayed in there. I’m talking he did not even drink water or nothing. He just stayed in there. We were in there from 11:00 PM to 11:00 AM. When he finished that verse, all I wanted to do was cry the whole time.”
The Chris Brown Meeting That Led To His First Grammy Win
Later, Fridayy opened up about the life-changing meeting with Chris Brown that ultimately led to his first Grammy win.
“A few months after ‘GOD DID,’ he DM’ed me like, ‘We gotta link.’ I lied to him, I wasn’t even in L.A. But, I told him, ‘I’m going to pull up on you in L.A. in two days. I got the flight. I pulled up to his crib. I probably cried that night because he was one of the most humble guys I ever met in this game. I’m in the studio with him like, ‘What you want to do?’ He said, ‘Just lead the way. I want some of your sound.’ So, we locked in.”
With a successful launch, PLLRS is set to grow, with future episodes featuring leaders from various industries, including entertainment, sports, and media.
Both events were made possible in part through our valued partnerships with Soho Works, Quit Your Day Job, and AD Week.
