PLLRS Speaker Series Hosts SAINt JHN & Fridayy For Captivating Conversations

An exclusive speaker series is profiling artists and uncovering the untold stories of industry trailblazers and the teams that drive their success.

Little Engine Media recently hosted the second installment of PLLRS, an engaging conversation with Grammy-winning artist SAINt JHN and media and public relations specialist Simone King, moderated by veteran music and culture journalist Keith Nelson Jr.

Taking place at SoHo Works in DUMBO Brooklyn, PLLRS once again provided an intimate and insightful discussion that peeled back the curtain on what it takes to navigate and sustain success in the entertainment industry.

SAINt JHN, known for his genre-defying sound and entrepreneurial mindset, shared his journey from songwriter to global star, emphasizing the importance of authenticity, persistence, and strategic branding in building a lasting career.

Simone King, a powerhouse shaping the music landscape behind the scenes, offered a unique perspective on blending family life with business and going above and beyond for her clients’ success. Together, the panelists delved into the evolving dynamics of the music business, the sacrifices required for long-term success, and the often-overlooked efforts that contribute to an artist’s rise.

A press release reports that the conversation was filled with candid moments, thought-provoking insights, and invaluable advice for aspiring artists, managers, and industry professionals alike. Attendees left inspired, equipped with a deeper understanding of what it truly takes to carve out a lasting legacy in music.

SAINt JHN Recaps Hilarious Advice Jay-Z Gave Him At The L.A. Roc Nation Office

During the convo, SAINt JHN detailed previous advice he got from Jay-Z.

“I’m a rebellious artist. I think the only way to be truly successful in an unconventional time is to be brave enough to believe in something when nobody else believes in that even when those people are standing closest to you, and you’re trying to communicate your dreams. It’s your dream. You slept in it, you woke up, and you saw it. So, you have to believe in it when no one else can. One day, we’re at the Roc Nation office with Jay and Emory, and some other people. Biggs pulled me to the side and said, ‘Yo, Jay. Talk to him. Give him some Jay wisdom.” Then Jay says, “Yo, sometimes you have to brush your teeth with the other hand. You have to put on your pants with the other foot first sometimes. It’s Jay so you have to be like, ‘I don’t know what that means, but it sounds fly.’” “When you’ve been around the sun a couple of times, you can get what seems like lofty advice, until you realize someone is trying to tell you that you have to be willing to trust a different process.”

SAINt JHN & Simone King Explain The Politics Behind Getting In The Met Gala

Elsewhere in the convo, Simone King recollected on her time rising through the fashion world from being the only Black female intern with major fashion designers to playing the politic game to get SAINt JHN to his first-ever MET Gala.

“This year, we’re very intentional about getting him at the Met Gala. That means doing the different politics like checking in with the Vogue team to check their temperature because that’s where it ends up. No matter what brand wants you to go to The Met, [the Vogue team] still approves the final talent.”

“We go to Vogue World because Vogue World is something Anna Wintour does, and it’s a precursor [to Met Gala]…” added SAINt JHN. “There are these small incubator moments that you do throughout the years to get to the point where you get to the point to do a hard pitch for the Met [Gala]. We’ve been working relationships for years. We’re at all the small, tiny dinners in Paris, with all the smelly people having all sorts of strange conversations.”

Simone King On The Difficulty Of Balancing Motherhood & Running A Business

She spoke about how she sacrifices to help build SAINt JHN’s brand, including having her son watched by her mother in the hotel while doing the panel discussion on PLLRS.

“My son was on the road with us for two tours. He was in 23 countries before he was two. I brought him with me for the first three years before I put him in school.”-Simone King “I miss all the [family] gatherings. Two Thanksgivings ago, [SAINt JHN] was filming The Book of Clarence in Italy. When we would be going back home it would be Thanksgiving, so I just flew my mom and my son to me to have Thanksgiving. Teyana Taylor was in the film, and she had her whole family with her. We made a last-minute Thanksgiving dinner with whatever we could find in Italy. I could not not have Thanksgiving with my son. He was two.”

SAINt JHN Explains The Mental Health Issues Behind His Festival Season Song “Body On Me”

During the sitdown, SAINt JHN discussed the lyrics of his eye-opening track “Body On Me,” where he opened up about his mental health struggles and how he feels “empty inside some nights.”

“The greater you become in visibility, the less human you become [to people] in real life…When I’m at home in Puerto Rico, by myself and at seven o’clock in the morning, or nine o’clock at night, and I just finished working, and I look around the room, and it’s just the people I hired to be there, it’s tough. That’s the challenge. I set myself on that path. But the challenge is nobody’s going to feel sad for me. Nobody wants to hear a rich n**** cry.”

