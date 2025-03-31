Ubiquitous Baby Daddy Nick Cannon Pressing Pause On Plentiful Procreating ‘For Now’ Because Of His Bank Account

Nick Cannon is officially pressing pause on his Fertile Turbanator tour, for now, at least. The actor quickly racked up a roster of children between 2017 and 2022, and his bank account and his grandmother are asking him to relax for a little while.

Cannon has built a reputation for working multiple jobs, and for good reason. With over a dozen kids, he’s always providing. But on a recent episode of his We Playin’ Spades podcast, he didn’t shy away from the idea of adding more to the mix.

During the March 15 episode of the podcast, former NFL stars Ryan Clark and Channing Crowder revealed they both had vasectomies and encouraged Cannon to consider one.

“I just — I’m not done,” he said in response. “I don’t know. That’s the thing. I leave it to the Lord.”

Now, he’s revealed that his comments prompted his grandmother to call and ask if she had another great-grandchild on the way. However, he reassured her that it wasn’t the case.

The mogul recently told People he’s not having more at the time—largely because of his bank account. And while he seemed hesitant about getting a vasectomy, he added that fatherhood isn’t in his immediate plans. However, that could change in three to five years.

“I really don’t know. I’m being honest. I’m having so much fun in this space right now, and the way my bank account is set up, I’m going to press hold on this 12 for right now,” the Drumline actor tells People. “But, I was just speaking of three years from now [or] five years from now, who knows? I’m not against it.”

He continued,

“There was a point in time where I was just like, ‘Nah, I’m done.’ And, then I was like, ‘Who am I to say that?'” he told the outlet. “It seemed like it was such an emphatic thing. I never imagined that I would have 12 kids. So, it’s one of those things where I love children. I love my life, and if it could keep going in the direction that it’s going, why not?”

Nick Cannon Says He Learned Compassion From His Kids

Elsewhere in the People chat, Cannon said that while he’s “learning something every single day” from his children, there’s one thing he learns “more than anything.”

“I learn compassion more than anything, though,” he explained. “When it comes to this, I’m learning every single day, and my kids are the best teachers. And, really everything that I am offering up to them, I feel like it’s just God working through me.”

He added, however, that he doesn’t pretend to have all the answers for his kiddos.

“I never take the standpoint of, ‘Daddy knows best.’ Nah, that’s not the case. It’s more about like, ‘Look, we’re going to figure this out together and we’re going to operate out of love and compassion,'” he adds. “I’m learning that daily from having teenagers all the way down to toddlers. So, it’s probably one of the greatest blessings I’ve ever had — accepting easy things and all challenges with the same heart.”





Nick Cannon Has 12 Children With 6 Women

In case you need a reminder of the Cannon Family Bracket, Cannon welcomed twins Moroccan and Monroe during his six-year marriage to Mariah Carey. He had Golden Saigon, Rise Messiah, and Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell. He has three children with Abby De La Rosa: twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir and Beautiful Zeppelin. With Bre Tieisi, he has one son, Legendary Love. He also had Onyx Ice Cole with LaNisha Cole. Lastly, he has two children with Alyssa Scott. Zen, who passed away at 5-months-old after a battle with brain cancer, and his daughter, Halo Marie.