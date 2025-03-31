Vision Of Love: Insiders Allege Mariah Carey And Anderson .Paak Are Official, Chanteuse & Bouncy Bob’d Balladeer Smashing To ‘Always Be My Baby’ Bits

One thing about our favorite elusive chanteuse, Mariah Carey—she has no problem stepping out with a new boo. And now, it looks like Anderson .Paak is the latest man in her good graces, with reports confirming they’re officially together and smashing to “Always Be My Baby” bits.



As previously reported, the two have been fueling the rumor mill after popping out together at a dinner in Aspen late last year. The two were seen holding hands, and the Silk Sonic frontman was noticeably keeping all eyes and hands on our girl Mimi. The pair also sat front row at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards as Carey was honored with the Icon Award and serenaded by a lineup of singers including Muni Long and Tori Kelly.

Now, an insider claims that the two have made it official after taking it slow and syncing their busy schedules since first working together last year.

“He has really been keeping her attention and they are full on dating,” the insider told US Weekly. “Their relationship started in the studio as they were working on new music together and it quickly turned romantic… They have a lot in common and it’s going really well.”

Apparently, the unlikely pair’s connection may be leading to new music from Carey.

“It’s nice for Mariah to be around someone very talented in the music industry,” the insider added. “She feels challenged and reinvigorated about new projects coming up.”

.Paak became single and ready to mingle after filing for divorce from his partner of 13 years, Jaylyn Chang, in January 2024. He petitioned the court for joint physical and legal custody of their two sons—Soul Rasheed, 13, and Shine Tariq, 6—and also asked that Chang not be awarded spousal support. He revealed that the two had been married since 2010 and that he’d been married previously.

Carey is never afraid to spread her wings and fly away from a man who is no longer meeting her needs, so she must see something special in the cards for the two of them. Her first public relationship and marriage to Sony Music head honcho Tommy Mottola ended in 1998. Ten years later, she married Nick Cannon, with whom she had twins Monroe and Moroccan. She later dated billionaire James Packer, and the two were engaged in 2016. Carey famously sued him for wasting her time and sold her engagement ring for $2.1 million. Most recently, she dated backup dancer Bryan Tanaka for seven years before officially calling it quits in 2023.

It’s also worth noting that our girl Mariah has kept herself a younger man for the last decade or so. Anderson just turned 39 while Madame Butterfly just celebrated her 56th “anniversary.” Clock it!

Nonetheless, we’ll be waiting to see how this pans out for the pair. Neither of them has confirmed or denied the dating rumors, but it’s clear that Anderson is someone special to her, as he’s been allowed to spend time with her children and accompany her on a few recent big nights of her career.