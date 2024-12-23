New Couple??? Mariah Carey And Anderson .Paak Spark Romance Rumors After Holding Hands At Aspen Dinner Date

Mariah Carey and Anderson .Paak were spotted linking up and looking cozy on the way to dinner, sparking speculation about whether they’re collaborating or coupled up.

This pairing wasn’t on our Bingo card, but stranger things have happened in 2024.

TMZ reports that cameras clocked Mariah and Anderson on a night out in Aspen. The Silk Sonic star looked like a perfect gentleman as he held the door for the stellar singer. In addition to holding hands, Anderson kept his arm wrapped around her waist — practical gestures for someone as dedicated to high heels on her tippies as Mariah. They were all smiles as they entered the high-end restaurant known for star sightings at the popular vacation destination.

Whether it’s for business or pleasure, the two would most definitely make beautiful music together.

Celebs go out together all the time, but social media sleuths always take a closer look when they’re single and free to mingle. In January, Anderson filed for divorce from his wife Jae Lin after 13 years together. As for the reigning Queen of Christmas, Mariah hasn’t been romantically linked to anyone since last year. She announced an “amicable” split from backup dancer Bryan Tanaka in 2023 after seven years together.

Love New Couple???? Get more! Join the Bossip Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

However, they’re reportedly not going to “Leave The Door Open” for love. Witnesses stated that Anderson and Mariah may have pulled up together, but left the elite eatery separately. Sources confirmed to TMZ that it’s strictly business!

The hitmakers simply worked up an appetite in the studio together before grabbing dinner. Anderson teased this musical match made in heaven earlier this year. Over the summer, the All I Want For Christmas icon made a surprise appearance in his hilarious “day in the life” video. He was immediately star-struck during their session at the legendary Electric Lady studio in New York City. Who wouldn’t be a little shook in the presence of that kind of greatness?

While there’s no romantic tea to spill, this is even more exciting news! Mariah and Anderson have some of the best and biggest collaborations in the game. Music fans have even more to look forward to as we head into 2025.

What do you think of a Mariah Carey and Anderson .Paak collab?