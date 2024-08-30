Muni Long Announces Split From Longtime Husband Raysean Hairston, ‘It Just Didn’t Work Out’

Muni Long and her husband of over nine years, Raysean Hairston, have called it quits. The R&B songstress opened up about her split from the record label exec during an interview on the Real. 92.3’s The Cruz Show on Aug. 29.

“Ruined Me,” a song from Long’s new album Revenge, is drenched in heartbreak as it chronicles a painful breakup and her struggle to reclaim her confidence and determination. When The Cruz Show hosts asked the R&B star about the inspiration behind the emotionally charged track, Long shared that her split from Hairston deeply influenced the breakup anthem.

“I always pull from real experiences because I’m writing from my unique perspective. I can only talk about what I know. But this is the first time I’m putting my real life in it. It’s no secret…I’ve been married for nine years…it just didn’t work out, you know?”

Without revealing too many details about the separation, Long mentioned that the split was largely due to her unwillingness to tolerate “drama.”

“I don’t have time for drama, I don’t have time for nonsense. This is one of the most amazing times in my life, and if you can’t celebrate that with me, I’m so sorry, but I’m going to have to leave you behind. I cannot,” the “Hrs and Hrs” singer continued. “You wake up every day mad, and there’s literally nothing to be upset about. We have a beautiful child, we’re good. We might owe some bills, but everybody has that.”

The 35-year-old singer added;

“I think it takes incredible strength to realize that this was the love of my life at one point—and he probably could be really good for me if he got it together—but I’m not willing to put my life, my passion, and my happiness on hold for you to catch up. Unfortunately, you might get it in a year…but I’m sorry, I’m probably already over it.”

When did Muni Long and Raysean Hairston get married?

According to People, Long and Hairston jumped the broom in 2014 shortly after meeting one another in Los Angeles. It’s unclear when they began dating. Hairston is one of the co-founders of Long’s label, Supergiant Records, a partnership she secured in 2022 with Def Jam Recordings. He has also co-written and produced several of the hitmaker’s songs.

Long is known for keeping her personal life private, so fans were surprised earlier this month when the veteran singer-songwriter introduced her adorable son on stage for the first time during her performance of the hit single “Made for Me” while opening for Chris Brown’s 11:11 tour.

When The Cruz Show hosts asked if she was nervous about putting her “business” about the separation out there to the public, Long said she had nothing to hide.

“Anything that I told you, I’m gon stand on it. I have no shame. And I feel like if there’s anything that you’re asking that’s out of pocket then I’m gonna be like ‘that’s not your business.’”

Well said, Muni!

