Talk That Talk: Senator Cory Booker Has Been Dragging Donald Trump On Senate Floor For 14 Hours

Kendrick Lamar has set a new standard for how you effectively hate on your opponent and Senator Cory Booker is taking lessons.

The gentleman representing the state of New Jersey has been standing at the podium on the floor of the Senate for fourteen consecutive hours giving a speech about what a piece of s**t Donald Trump is. There aren’t many people who have earned fourteen hours’ worth of bars about all the awful things they’ve done and how low their character is and Drake ain’t got a damn thing on Donald Trump.

According to a piece on NPR, Sen. Booker cracked the microphone at 7 pm EST on March 31 and promised to talk “for as long as I am physically able”. It was noted that he took short breaks from his extendo ether to allow other Democrats to ask questions. Before taking the floor, Booker posted a video on his social media account explaining why he was taking such drastic action

“I’ve been hearing from people all over my state and indeed all over the nation calling upon folks in Congress to do more, to do things that recognize the urgency, the crisis of the moment,”

He continued.

“And so we all have a responsibility, I believe, to do something different, to cause — as [late Rep.] John Lewis said — ‘good trouble,’ and that includes me.”

As of 8 am EST on April 1, Booker was still talkin’ that talk with little sign of slowing down. Part of this morning’s speech was about the effect that Trump’s anti-immigrant policy has had on people who are just trying to survive and provide for their families. Specifically, the story of Abrego Garcia, a Maryland father who is married to an American citizen, who was “mistakenly” deported despite having achieved citizenship through marriage. Garcia and his wife have a 5-year-old child who has a disability and requires care. The Trump administration’s lawyers admitted in court that they had no right to deport Mr. Garcia back to an El Salvadorian prison blaming an “administrative error” for not recognizing his citizenship.

Sure, Jan. If you're so inclined, you can join Booker on his fantastic voyage live in the video below.