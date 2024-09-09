Kendrick Keeps His Foot On Drake’s Tender Braidlettes With 2025 Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show Announcement, Sparks Hilarious Hysteria

Sometimes you gotta pop out at the Super Bowl…

Social media is ABLAZE over Kendrick Lamar announcing that he’s headlining the 2025 Apple Music Super Bowl LIX halftime show weeks after dragging Aubrey to Hell and back by his braidlettes.

The big show goes down on Feb. 9, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans where the Grammy-winning rapper is expected to run through his hits with smash Drake diss ‘Not Like Us’ presumably on the set list.

In a now-viral video announcement, Kendrick can be seen firing off footballs to an unseen receiver before hitting Drake with yet another subtle jab, saying there’s no such thing as “Round Twos” when it comes to a championship.

“What the deal everybody? My name Kendrick Lamar and I’ll be performing at Super Bowl 59. Will you be pulling up? I hope so,” says the rapper. “You know it’s only one opportunity to win a championship, no round twos. I wouldn’t want to miss it. Meet me in New Orleans, February 9, 2025. Wear your best dress too, even if you’re watching from home.”

This upcoming halftime show marks the sixth year that Roc Nation will program the halftime show under the guidance of Jay-Z who applauded Apple Music for continuing its multi-year partnership with the NFL and his famed label via Kendrick Lamar, saying:

“Kendrick Lamar is truly a once-in-a-generation artist and performer. His deep love for Hip-Hop and culture informs his artistic vision. He has an unparalleled ability to define and influence culture globally. Kendrick’s work transcends music, and his impact will be felt for years to come.” https://twitter.com/HOT97/status/1832951708755931631

Kendrick also expressed his excitement over bringing Bompton to the big stage.

“Rap music is still the most impactful genre to date,” he said in an official statement. “And I’ll be there to remind the world why. They got the right one.”

Naturally, social media erupted with hilarious shenanigans between those who loved the choice and others who felt that Lil Wayne should’ve headlined halftime in his hometown of New Orleans.

In one video making it rounds around the internet, Cam’ron and Mase take things to another level on It Is What It Is by calling Jay a hater for picking Kendrick over Lil Wayne.

Un-shockingly, things escalated quickly with Nicki Minaj had a full-blown Barbie blowup over the “snub” of her mentor and Young Money brother Lil Wayne.

Whether you agree or not, it’s safe to say that Jay-Z STILL knows how to get the people going.

Do you think Kendrick should bring out Lil Wayne during the performance? Tell us down below and peep the hilarious social media hysteria over Kendrick performing at the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show on the flip.