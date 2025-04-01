Money Moves: Cardi B Joins Forces With Revolve Group For New Fashion & Beauty Businesses

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Cardi B is making another big money move thanks to her new partnership with California-based fashion and lifestyle retailer Revolve Group. The Grammy award-winning rapper is gearing up to launch her very own apparel line along with several beauty brands — and she has her eyes set on “becoming a billion-dollar fashion and lifestyle” powerhouse, according to her latest interview with WWD.

“People have been expecting both from me. My beauty line, people have been expecting that, like an album,” Cardi B said during an exclusive interview with WWD published April 1. “When something is so expected, people want it to be the best, or they want it to be the worst so they can be like, ‘Haha you don’t know about s–t b—h!’ People expect the best from both fields. We have to come in strong.”

Although Cardi has not yet disclosed the names of her upcoming business ventures with the Revolve Group, she did unveil one of the first pieces from her upcoming clothing line on Tuesday: a sleek, custom, curve-hugging white blazer dress with pristine tailoring. She’s got an all-star group behind the new venture, too. To bring her fashion and beauty business vision to life, Cardi will be joined by her long-time creative partners, including her manager, Patientce Foster, and her trusted stylist, Kollin Carter.

Cardi expressed her excitement about collaborating with them, noting that they share her passion for selecting the perfect fit, materials, and ingredients. It is this dedication that she hopes will not only deliver long-lasting products but also establish the qualities needed to define and set trends.



“I personally believe that I put a lot of people on a lot of trends. It’s not even about getting paid, but it’s not appreciated. I gotta do this for me because I don’t get thank yous. If I don’t have a good year, I don’t get, ‘How have you been?’ Nobody does that. It’s time for me to do s–t for my own self, not for everybody else,” she said to WWD.

Cardi Wants To Build Generational Wealth For Her Kids

Cardi has been steadily expanding her business presence in the fashion world for years, beginning in 2019 with the launch of a full collection with Fashion Nova.

She took things to the next level in 2020 with her first-ever sneaker line in collaboration with Reebok. Then, in 2021, she released a complete apparel line with the sneaker giant. In addition to all of her business ventures, the rapper hopes that this latest partnership with Revolve Group will not only impress fans but will leave generational wealth behind for her three children, Kulture, Wave, and her daughter, whom she gave birth to in 2024. The rapper shares her three children with her ex-husband, Offset.

“Growing up, my mom would always say, ‘Get a house, get a house, get a house. Get a house so if god forbid something happens to you, you leave it to your future kids.’ Now, the houses are not enough. You need a business, you need something of your own,” Cardi explained. “I have a big career, I’m a big artist and everything. But it’s about what you have to [leave] behind.”

The rap star added during her chat with WWD,

“It doesn’t suffice how many number-one [hits] I have, or how big my name is. I mean, I am a legend, but if god forbid something happens to me, I don’t want my kids to be fighting with record labels on how much percent they’re going to get with my music.”

What do you think of Cardi’s big money move with Revolve Group? Tell us in the comments section.