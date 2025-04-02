Politics

Cory Booker breaks Strom Thurmond‘s senate speech record

Standing On Business: Cory Booker Breaks Senate Speech Record Previously Held By White Supremacist

Published on April 2, 2025

Rally Held In Support Of USAid As Trump Administration Works To Disrupt The Agency
Source: Chip Somodevilla

Senator Cory Booker was a man on a mission when he took the podium on the floor of the Senate with no intention of relinquishing the microphone until he had read chapter and verse about every threat that Donald Trump and his band of obsequious brown-nosers present to this country and it’s people.

US-POLITICS-CONGRESS-SENATE-BOOKER
Source: ROBERTO SCHMIDT

BOSSIP reported on Booker’s speech and at the time he had been talking and standing for fourteen consecutive hours with only small bathroom breaks and pauses in speech to yield for questions from his Democratic colleagues.

When all was said and done, according to CNN, Sen. Booker stood and delivered heartbreaking stories, fiery sermons, and a laundry list of the terrible policies that Trump has pushed onto the United States for twenty-five hours and five minutes. This historic speech has broken the previously held senate speech record of twenty-four hours and eighteen minutes held by racist and ardent segregationist Strom Thurmond in 1957.

“Since I’ve gotten to the Senate, I always felt it was a strange shadow hanging over this institution — that the longest speech, all the issues that have come up, all the noble causes that people have done, or the things that typically try to stop – I just found it strange that he had the record,” Booker told CNN. “And as a guy who grew up with the legends of the Civil Rights Movement, myself, my parents and their friends, it just would seem wrong to me. It always seemed wrong.”

As an orator, Booker’s speech was a very impressive show of passion and stamina. As a politician, it captured the news cycle, hearts, minds, and social media feeds of progressive voters who are desperate for a champion to fight the MAGA agenda.

As Sen. Booker ended his remarks and yielded the floor, the Senate floor erupted in a lengthy and uproarious applause.

Sufficed to say, “the culture”, the community, the most notable voices in politics and media praised Sen. Booker for his willingness to take things the extra mile and demand that people pay attention to the messages that he was conveying.

What say you about Cory Booker’s historic speech? Did you watch? How did you feel watching him lay bare the case against Donald Trump?

