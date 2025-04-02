Cause Of Death Confirmed For Young Scooter As ‘Baddies’ Star Arrested For False 911 Call

The cause of death for Atlanta rapper Young Scooter, who passed away on his 39th birthday, March 28, has been revealed. A suspect has also been taken into custody for “making a false 911 call” connected to the incident.

Source: Prince Williams

According to an official autopsy report released by the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office on April 1, Scooter, real name Kenneth Bailey, died from “a penetrating injury” to his right thigh, which caused significant blood loss, after he reportedly fled from officers as they responded to an alleged dispute involving possible gunfire.

While initial reports suggested that the Atlanta Police Department (APD) might have fired shots at the rapper during the chase, the medical examiner’s findings clarified that the hip-hop star’s death resulted from an injury sustained when he cut his thigh on wooden fencing material or debris after jumping over at least one fence.

The APD clarified that they did not fire shots at the rapper during the incident in their release published Tuesday.

“The Atlanta Police Department is aware of inaccurate comments and social media posts regarding the death of Kenneth Bailey. While we understand that many people are saddened by his passing, it is important to recognize that Atlanta police officers neither discharged their firearms nor used any force against Mr. Bailey.”

As previously reported, on March 28 at approximately 5:23 p.m. local time, Atlanta police responded to a domestic dispute at 273 William Nye Drive SE, where gunshots were possibly fired. The man involved, later identified as Scooter, reportedly fled the scene upon officers’ arrival, according to the APD’s initial statement. After a brief foot chase, officers found the man suffering from a leg injury.

Demi Spencer AKA Demi Blanco Arrested For Making A “False Public Alarm” Connected To Scooter’s Death

In their initial release, the APD asked for the public’s assistance in identifying a female 911 caller connected to the dispute. On Tuesday, the APD announced that Demetria Spencer, known as Demi Blanco, had been arrested and charged with transmitting a false public alarm in connection with the rapper’s death.

Spencer, 31, was taken into custody by the APD and charged with transmitting a false public alarm under O.C.G.A. 16-10-28, subsection (d)(2), which applies when serious bodily harm or death results from the response of a public safety agency. She is accused of making a false 911 call regarding an injury or death at 273 William Nye Drive SE on March 28, 2025. She was transported to the Fulton County Jail for processing.

During the 911 call, which was obtained by TMZ, a person believed to be Spencer claimed that a woman, who was allegedly naked, was being beaten by a man at the 273 William Nye Drive address. The caller stated that the man was fighting the woman over drugs and that someone had arrived at the scene and started shooting.

Notably, after her identity was revealed in the APD’s press release, Spencer denied any wrongdoing during an Instagram Live session on Tuesday, according to TMZ. However, the aspiring musician seemed to alter her story, now claiming that she was the one being beaten during the alleged domestic dispute.

“There’s a reaction for every action. This is Part A. You guys didn’t have Part A. You guys only have Part B,” Spencer explained. “And the narrative, it looks like I was trying to set this man up, because you guys don’t have Part B. I’m giving you Part B. I’m giving you what led up to the call. I was physically abused, so I called to protect myself,” she continued, noting how she never intended to hurt anyone. “I was the one that was getting hurt and I came here to say my truth. That’s it, that’s all. I don’t want no clout. I don’t want anything.”

What do you think of this latest finding in Young Scooter’s death? Tell us in the comments section.