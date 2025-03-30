Celebrity

Rapper Young Scooter Dead On His Birthday At 39

Prayers Up! Young Scooter Dead At 39, Fellow Rappers & His Son Speak Out

Published on March 30, 2025

Young Scooter performs at StreetzFest 2k18
Source: Paras Griffin

Atlanta rapper Young Scooter was pronounced dead on March 28 following an altercation with Fulton County police officers. He was 39 years old and it was his birthday.

According to reports, Scooter, whose real name was Kenneth Bailey, fled the scene when police arrived in response to gunshots being fired in a residence. A woman was allegedly seen being dragged into the residence but officers found no trace of her upon arrival. Two men attempted to leave the residence but only Bailey continued to evade capture by hopping two fences. According to police, he sustained a leg injury that he later succumbed to at a nearby hospital.

The South Carolina-born artist was most known for being one of the first artists signed to Future‘s FreeBandz label and Waka Flocka Flame‘s Brick Squad Monopoly under Gucci Mane‘s 1017 Records. He often collaborated with other Atlanta-based artists like the Migos and Young Thug, but also gained notoriety for his work alongside Rick Ross, Juicy J and Kodak Black.

Condolences and love for Bailey poured in from various celebrities as well as his loved ones and fans. Early Saturday morning, his son Kenneth Bailey, Jr., posted a series of stories about his father and admonished Atlanta police for their role in his death.

“F**k APD,” he said. “I don’t wish dis pain on nobody. He ain’t deserve this s**t. Damn, my best friend gone. Happy Birthday too. I know exactly what to do [for sure though]. You know I got my sisters and brothers, [they’re] overly good. Yo son a hustla just like you, watch.”

He continued with a message for those who’d reached out to share their love,

“I promise I’m gone get back to y’all,” he wrote. “Thank y’all. I’m just tryna stay off this social media s**t. Got lame a** blogs lying and s**t man. I don’t even wanna see nunna dis s**t.”

Quavo, Waka Flaka Flame and Playboi Carti were among those to pay public tribute to Scooter in the wake of his death. Prayers up for Young Scooter and his loved ones!

