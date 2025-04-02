Corruption Conclusion: Judge Dismisses Case Against NYC Mayor Eric Adams So He Can Help With Felonious POTUS’ Anti-Immigration War

Welp, it happened. On Wednesday, a federal judge dismissed the corruption case against New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who was indicted on charges of wire fraud, bribery, and accepting illegal campaign contributions from foreign nationals.

Now, we all kind of knew the second the news broke that Adams had gotten an invite to President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort just days before Trump was inaugurated that the good mayor was likely angling for a pardon in the case of a conviction or the outright dismissal of his case. Then, in February, it was announced that the latter was coming to fruition as the Department of Justice, under Trump, had directed Adams’ charges to be dropped with prejudice.

Instead, Adams has gotten off Scott-free with no strings attached, or, in other words, without prejudice.

From USA Today:

U.S. District Judge Dale Ho dismissed the case with prejudice, meaning the charges cannot be refiled at a later date. The DOJ’s request for a dismissal without prejudice could have left the Democratic mayor beholden to President Donald Trump’s administration, which considers Adams an ally in its immigration crackdown. “Dismissing the case without prejudice would create the unavoidable perception that the Mayor’s freedom depends on his ability to carry out the immigration enforcement priorities of the administration, and that he might be more beholden to the demands of the federal government than to the wishes of his own constituents,” the judge wrote.

So, basically, the DOJ, under Trump, had Adams’ charges dismissed, not because he was innocent but because the optics would be bad otherwise, and, besides — how the hell else is Adams supposed to help Trump carry out his war against illegal immigrants, people who kinda look like they might be illegal immigrants, and people who are definitely not illegal immigrants but are still subjected to ICE kidnappings anyway?

Between Mayor Adams, who is currently running for reelection, and the 34-time felon who will never be sentenced on anything so long as he’s president, running for office is really starting to look like a get-out-of-jail-free strategy, especially if you’ve got corrupt officials on your side.