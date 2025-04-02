Public Figures

Judge Dismisses Case Against Mayor Eric Adams

Corruption Conclusion: Judge Dismisses Case Against NYC Mayor Eric Adams So He Can Help With Felonious POTUS’ Anti-Immigration War

Published on April 2, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Welp, it happened. On Wednesday, a federal judge dismissed the corruption case against New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who was indicted on charges of wire fraud, bribery, and accepting illegal campaign contributions from foreign nationals.

US-POLITICS-NEW YORK-ADAMS
Source: ANGELA WEISS

Now, we all kind of knew the second the news broke that Adams had gotten an invite to President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort just days before Trump was inaugurated that the good mayor was likely angling for a pardon in the case of a conviction or the outright dismissal of his case. Then, in February, it was announced that the latter was coming to fruition as the Department of Justice, under Trump, had directed Adams’ charges to be dropped with prejudice.

Instead, Adams has gotten off Scott-free with no strings attached, or, in other words, without prejudice.

From USA Today:

U.S. District Judge Dale Ho dismissed the case with prejudice, meaning the charges cannot be refiled at a later date. The DOJ’s request for a dismissal without prejudice could have left the Democratic mayor beholden to President Donald Trump’s administration, which considers Adams an ally in its immigration crackdown. 

“Dismissing the case without prejudice would create the unavoidable perception that the Mayor’s freedom depends on his ability to carry out the immigration enforcement priorities of the administration, and that he might be more beholden to the demands of the federal government than to the wishes of his own constituents,” the judge wrote.

So, basically, the DOJ, under Trump, had Adams’ charges dismissed, not because he was innocent but because the optics would be bad otherwise, and, besides — how the hell else is Adams supposed to help Trump carry out his war against illegal immigrants, people who kinda look like they might be illegal immigrants, and people who are definitely not illegal immigrants but are still subjected to ICE kidnappings anyway?

Between Mayor Adams, who is currently running for reelection, and the 34-time felon who will never be sentenced on anything so long as he’s president, running for office is really starting to look like a get-out-of-jail-free strategy, especially if you’ve got corrupt officials on your side.

SEE ALSO

More from Bossip

You May Also Like

JAPAN-US-ENTERTAINMENT-GAMING-MICROSOFT-XBOX

Reliable Insider Claims Microsoft Will Ditch Plans For Its Next Console

Hip-Hop Wired
Abbott Elementary

What to Watch: 10 Black Sitcoms With The Best Halloween-Themed Episodes

Global Grind
Loving African American wife kissing her husband on the cheek

National Boyfriend Day: 7 Meaningful Ways To Celebrate Your Man

MadameNoire
2020 Essence Magazine Wellness House

Why Dr. Jackie Says Women Must Take Charge Of Their Health

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Latest News
NikeSKIMS Launch Event at Nike House of Innovation New York
6 Items

One Baddie After Another: Latto, Teyana Taylor, Mariah The Scientist & More Stun At Star-Studded NikeSKIMS Launch In NYC

Young Thug speaks at 2021 Revolt Summit
2 Items

Race Swap Shenanigans: Young Thug Channels Audacity Of Caucacity & Hard ‘R’ Ridiculousness On New Album, ‘UY SCUTI’

Kevin Mazur

Belcalis Vs. Barbie Brawl: A B C D E F G, Cardi Claps Back At Nicki, Trading Shots Over Album Sales & Alleged ‘Cocaine Barbie’ Tales

Saucy Santana performs at 2025 Kentuckiana Pride Festival & Parade

Saucy Santana Shocks Fans With Update After Allegedly Leaving Waffle House On Stretcher

2024 Governors Ball Music Festival - Day 2

D4vd’s Manager Speaks Out Amid Celeste Rivas Death Probe, Police Detail Teen’s Timeline

Latto x 21 Savage
2 Items

‘Big Mommy’ For Real? Fans Think These Pics Prove Latto Is Expecting Her First ClayCo Child With 21 Savage

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close