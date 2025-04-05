Keeping It In The Family? Damon Wayans Reveals He ‘Fell In Love’ With His Nephew’s Ex-Girlfriend — ‘Family Gatherings Is Awkward’

Damon Wayans Explains How He "Fell In Love" With Nephew's Ex
Damon Wayans put the “Unc” in “uncomfortable” when he revealed he “fell in love” with the same woman who dated his nephew. And it looks like THIS could be the mystery woman who stole his heart.
On Club Shay Shay, the legendary comedian opened up about his Black experience in Hollywood, his epic career, and the Wayans family legacy. The hilarious interview also covered shocking details about his love life. The My Wife and Kids star explained how he ended up dating his nephew’s ex in a now-viral clip. Wait, what?
Damon didn’t overlap or dirty mack his nephew, but the story still left Shannon shocked. The actor didn’t just date her, he seemed to fall in love with the unnamed woman at first sight.
“I was in love with her, that’s the thing. You ain’t never did that? You never did a Jackson 5?” Wayans jokingly asked, comparing to Jermaine Jackson marrying Randy’s ex-girlfriend Alejandra Oaziaza, who had children with both brothers.
Shannon yelled, “hell, nah!” and emphasized that family members’ exes should stay off-limits. Damon clarified that “it wasn’t like they were in love” and he didn’t know about her history when they met.
At the time, the Major Payne star was alone for a few years after divorcing his wife of 19 years, Lisa Thorner, in 1999. The former couple is still close, but he was ready to move on around 2001 or 2002.
“Do you know how small the dating pool is in L.A.? I saw her and fell in love,” he said.
When Damon learned about the connection, he called his nephew for approval before moving forward.
“‘Oh, that’s you…'” he said the nephew replied with his blessing.
“OK, pass the Courvoisier, let’s go,” Damon responded.
Damon didn’t name the woman, but he dropped just enough hints for one possibility to emerge.
Damon Wayans Explains Why He Couldn’t Resist Falling For His Nephew’s Ex: “You Didn’t See Her! You’d Understand”
While most of social media reacted like Shannon Sharpe, Damon Wayans continued making his case for the bizarre family affair. The comedy veteran said the situation was ultimately okay, except for his funny family relentlessly roasting him about it.
“They clowned you, didn’t they? Shannon asked.
“Yeah, family gatherings is awkward,” Damon admitted with a laugh.
A still skeptical Shannon cracked up, but added he’d let the woman go anyway in that circumstance.
“Nah, you didn’t see her. You’d understand. And she cooked! She went to Cordon Bleu,” the Living Color alum said, adding that she made soul food and all the desserts.
Now, that seemed to sway Shay Shay. And the suspected stunner identified as Damon’s former lady love probably would’ve turned the head of the NFL champ, too.
Who Is The Mystery Woman, And Is She Still With Damon Wayans?
According to Atlanta Black Star, Damon was likely talking about celebrity chef Charity Morgan née Duplechan. She is the author of “Unbelievably Vegan” and host of a cooking show by the same title streaming on Max.
Alright, Damon might have a point after all. Her mac and cheese might have inspired some love at first taste, too.
It sounded like Damon still had love for the woman in question, but Chef Charity moved on. She later married retired NFL player Derrick Morgan.
Several comments called out Damon’s dating decision, while others thought it was fair game if everyone consented to it.
For now, Damon only overlaps with family on their TV and film projects, like starring in Poppa’s House with Damon Wayans Jr. The CBS show also featured his sister, Kim Wayans as a director and Marlon Wayans as a guest star.
Do you think Damon Wayans was wilding by dating his nephew’s ex or just following his heart?
