Keeping It In The Family? Damon Wayans Reveals He ‘Fell In Love’ With His Nephew’s Ex-Girlfriend — ‘Family Gatherings Is Awkward’

Damon Wayans put the “Unc” in “uncomfortable” when he revealed he “fell in love” with the same woman who dated his nephew. And it looks like THIS could be the mystery woman who stole his heart.

Source: MICHAEL TRAN

On Club Shay Shay, the legendary comedian opened up about his Black experience in Hollywood, his epic career, and the Wayans family legacy. The hilarious interview also covered shocking details about his love life. The My Wife and Kids star explained how he ended up dating his nephew’s ex in a now-viral clip. Wait, what?

Damon didn’t overlap or dirty mack his nephew, but the story still left Shannon shocked. The actor didn’t just date her, he seemed to fall in love with the unnamed woman at first sight.

“I was in love with her, that’s the thing. You ain’t never did that? You never did a Jackson 5?” Wayans jokingly asked, comparing to Jermaine Jackson marrying Randy’s ex-girlfriend Alejandra Oaziaza, who had children with both brothers.

Shannon yelled, “hell, nah!” and emphasized that family members’ exes should stay off-limits. Damon clarified that “it wasn’t like they were in love” and he didn’t know about her history when they met.

At the time, the Major Payne star was alone for a few years after divorcing his wife of 19 years, Lisa Thorner, in 1999. The former couple is still close, but he was ready to move on around 2001 or 2002.

“Do you know how small the dating pool is in L.A.? I saw her and fell in love,” he said.

When Damon learned about the connection, he called his nephew for approval before moving forward.

“‘Oh, that’s you…'” he said the nephew replied with his blessing. “OK, pass the Courvoisier, let’s go,” Damon responded.

IKYFL! Check out the full Damon Wayans interview on Club Shay Shay below.

Damon didn’t name the woman, but he dropped just enough hints for one possibility to emerge.

Read more about how Damon Wayans’ curious coupledom and the suspected identity of the mystery woman after the flip!