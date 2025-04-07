Obama And Kamala Collectively Criticize Trump’s White House For Unconstitutional Actions-‘Not Gonna Say I Told You So’

Former President Barack Obama and former Vice President Kamala Harris broke their post-election silence this week to publicly critique several actions taken by Donald Trump’s second-term administration, calling them “unconstitutional” and a threat to core American values. “I’m not gonna say I told you so,” Kamala told a crowd during a recent summit.

Source: DREW ANGERER

Their remarks, delivered Thursday during two separate speaking engagements, were among the sharpest critiques either has made since the 2024 election.

According to USA TODAY, Obama appeared at Hamilton College in Clinton, New York, where he warned that Americans may have to “sacrifice” if they want to uphold democratic principles. The former president expressed concern about reports that the Trump administration had suspended security clearances, threatened to cancel government contracts with politically affiliated firms, and stripped federal funding from universities.

“That kind of behavior is contrary to the basic compact we have as Americans,” Obama said. “Imagine if I had done any of this.”

Oh, now THAT is a conversation for another day.

He was referring to reports that the administration has threatened or revoked hundreds of millions in federal grants from institutions like Columbia University and Brown University and placed conditions on funding for Harvard, including restrictions on DEI programs and campus protest policies. Reuters previously reported that the administration is considering blocking $510 million in grants to Brown.

Obama encouraged universities not to back down under political pressure.

“If you’re just being intimidated, well—you should be able to say, ‘That’s why we got this big endowment,’” he said.

To think that students are being affected as they’re trying to learn? Truly disheartening but the fight continues.

Economic and Global Concerns Also Addressed

As reported by ABC News, Obama published a transcription of his speech on his Medium profile, criticizing Trump’s approach to tariffs and international relations. In it, Obama argues that the administration is undermining the global rules-based order.

“In the last two months, we have seen a U.S. government actively try to destroy that order and discredit it,” Obama said.

He referenced the Trump administration’s reported interest in claiming Greenland for national security reasons, adding, “

“The thinking, I gather, is… if we see a piece of land, be like, ‘Who’s going to stop us? Greenland looks good.’”

He also warned that foundational democratic values—like rule of law and free speech—are increasingly under threat.

“People tend to think democracy and freedom of the press is abstract… Well, you know what? It’s about to affect the price of eggs,” Obama said.

We’ve already seen the current tariff showdown occurring; it’s only a matter of time to watch inflation get worse.

Harris: “Fear Has Been Taking Hold”

At the Leading Women Defined Summit in Dana Point, California, Kamala Harris echoed Obama’s concerns, warning that fear has become a defining atmosphere in the country.

She also said what’s happening in the White House is unsurprising.

“There were many things we knew were gonna happen,” she said. “I’m not gonna say ‘I told you so,’” she added, to a crowd that then erupted in applause and cheers.

According to ABC News, Harris said the Trump administration’s actions are leading to widespread silence and compliance, even among organizations that traditionally advocate for justice and civil rights.

“We are seeing people stay quiet… We are seeing those who are capitulating to clearly unconstitutional threats,” Harris said. “There is a sense of fear that has been taking hold in our country, and I understand it.”

She added that while fear may be contagious, so is courage.

“When one person, when a few, stand with the courage to say ‘what is happening is wrong,’ it reminds us that we still have power in this democracy—if we hold on to it.”

We are the United States after all. A message of uniting communities was in true Harris fashion: giving us something to stand on.

White House Responds

In a statement to ABC News, White House spokesperson Kush Desai dismissed the criticisms from Obama and Harris, accusing them of hypocrisy and claiming the Trump administration’s actions are focused on “putting Americans and America First.”

“The administration has defended its efforts to withhold funding and take legal action against universities and law firms, saying these measures are intended to hold institutions accountable and protect national interests.”

Yeah…OK.

Despite delivering separate speeches on opposite coasts, both leaders had the same call—defending democracy means speaking up, even when it’s uncomfortable. In this political moment, silence isn’t neutral—it’s surrender.