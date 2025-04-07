Atlanta Celebrates #404Day Front Row At The Millennium Tour [Exclusive]

There’s something sacred about 2000s R&B and hip-hop, especially when you grew up with it. So, to have the Millennium Tour 2025 at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena land on #404 Day, we already knew it was about to be a cultural reset.

And honey, it was.

Imagine R&B night, but with the artists in the room! From the minute the lights went down, I was back in my childhood bedroom—pressing play on a scratched-up CD or bootleg, trying to memorize every ad-lib; I had my earplugs bumping all my SoundCloud downloads. But this wasn’t just a trip down memory lane. This was Atlanta, on 404 Day, showing why we’re the cultural capital of this whole thing.

It was such a movie moment. Fans and entourage were waiting outside for the stars as they changed sets. Plus, it started on time, filling the evening with back-to-back jams and vibes. The entire audience would continue singing during pauses with the artists or even out in the food court.

You just had to be there.

Opening Acts Were Giving Hits, Vocals, & Vibes

The first few acts didn’t need warm-up time. Nivea had us in our feelings immediately, reminding the crowd why her buttery vocals are still unmatched. The Ying Yang Twins had everybody in the building whispering, sweating, and hitting that ATL bounce like it never left.

Then came RSVP, the R&B dream team we didn’t know we needed but are so glad we got: Ray J, Sammie, Bobby V, and Pleasure P. One minute, fans were belting “One Wish,” the next holding back tears during “Boyfriend #2.” The harmonies? The showmanship? Real R&B is alive and well.

Rick Ross, Boosie & Plies Delivered the Hood Anthems We Still Love

Once the early acts wrapped, the energy shifted into BOSS MODE with Rick Ross, who strolled out with his signature calm but commanding presence.

“I’m a Boss,” “Aston Martin Music,” and “All I Do Is Win” hit differently when you’re surrounded by people who know Ricky Rozay and his bars like clockwork.

Then came Boosie, who is basically a neighborhood hero at this point. “Set It Off” had everyone on go, while “Wipe Me Down” and “Swag Surfin” turned the arena into one big HBCU tailgate.

Plies did what Plies does best—be funny, be fly, and give us classics. And then, a true ATL love letter: he brought out Keith Sweat.

Yes, thee Keith Sweat.

We swooned. We screamed. We called our mamas.

Omarion Brought the Ice and the Heart

Omarion served smooth vocals and sleek choreography with “Ice Box” and “Post to Be,” but the moment he brought out his daughter, then his son—and finally had both on stage to close his set? I felt that.

It was a reminder that these artists aren’t just icons—they’re fathers, creators, and people we’ve literally grown up with.

Bow Wow Made It Clear—This Is His City Too

Bow Wow came out like a true hometown hero. “Shortie Like Mine” and “Fresh Azimiz” still hit.

But the magic came in waves: Yung L.A. popped up for “Ain’t I” (which is on its second TikTok life), then K Camp brought the crowd to their feet with “Money Baby” and “Cut That Bih Off” (a.k.a. “snip snip hoe”).

Then Bow paused and said what we were all hoping for: “Y’all know I gotta bring out my pops.” Enter Jermaine Dupri, who shut down the stage with “Welcome to Atlanta.” As soon as the beat dropped, the arena became one big block party—a reminder that this city made legends, and the legends never forget it.

Bow Wow also introduced SahBabii, calling him “the hottest right now” and showing real love to the new school. SahBabii’s “Viking” had the crowd lit, and it was a beautiful thing to see OGs make space for new voices that push platforms for underground artists. Sahbabii is also currently on his own rounds of touring for his project, so this was so unexpected and exciting!

Trey Songz Closed the Show Like Only He Can

Normally, Bow Wow ends the Millennium Tour—but not in ATL. This time, Trey Songz had the final slot!

With a 35-minute set packed with seductive slow jams and sing-alongs, he had fans catching vocals and clothing—ripping off his tank top and throwing it into the crowd mid-performance. It was wild, it was sweaty, and it was peak Trigga Trey!

More Than Nostalgia—This Was Black Excellence on Tour

Powered by the Black Promoters Collective—the only wholly Black-owned company on Pollstar’s Top 100 promoters list—The Millennium Tour 2025 is more than a throwback. It’s a movement. The tour has already won Billboard’s “Rap Tour of the Year” and continues to pack arenas from coast to coast with a lineup stacked with both legends and rising stars.

Every artist made it clear: Atlanta isn’t just a tour stop—it’s home. And we felt that. Whether it was through surprise guests, heartfelt speeches, or a set list that lives rent free in our heads, The Millennium Tour reminds us why we love this music, these artists, and each other.

The tour didn’t just pass through Atlanta—it parked, partied, and paid homage. The sold-out stop radiated Southern love from the stage to the nosebleeds. The evening served as the perfect way to celebrate Atlanta pride—and they understood the assignment.

The love was real, the music was timeless, and honestly? I’d do it all again tonight. Shout-out to the Y2K babies!

Next Up: After shutting down Atlanta, The Millennium Tour 2025 continues its run in cities like Houston, Chicago, Oakland, and Los Angeles—so if it hasn’t hit your city yet, trust us…it’s worth the wait.

