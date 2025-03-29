Cinco Conspiracy: Ciara Shows Off A Sexy & Flexy Split, Russell Wilson Makes Another Procreation Proclamation About Baby #5

Ciara previewed some dance moves so sexy, they have Russell Wilson going viral for another dangeRuss-ly lusty reaction of planning to plant his “Cinco” seed.

Cindy Ord/VF25

While fans await Ciara’s new single “Ecstasy,” she treated them to a sneak peek at the visuals. Last week, she revealed the cover photo rocking all red with her legs flexibly folded for the new song, which drops April 4. This week, she went even harder with some stills in stunning lingerie and a photo dump with shots from dance rehearsal. In one set of pics, Ciara goes from straddling a chair in one pic, to upside down in a middle split. Whew, don’t hurt ’em CiCi!

We know what you’re thinking… Another picture in the carousel includes a screenshot of a message with laughing emojis that says, “I see why you keep getting pregnant.”

So do we! As soon as fans saw those photos, they joked it was only a matter of time before Mr. Wilson was wilding in the comments. Russell made sure to remind the “One, Two Step” star that he’s ready for baby #5 whenever she is. He comedically cut to the chase with another pregnancy prediction.

“Hey Baby, question…what color wallpaper you want for Cinco?” he wrote.

The conception conspiracy is clearly still going strong!

If those eye-popping poses didn’t say enough about what type of time Ciara is on, her choreographer speaks volumes. Calling the shots beside her in the dance studio was none other than Taylor Terry. If you’re late hearing her name, you’ve certainly seen Taylor’s moves in Megan Thee Stallion’s “Crybaby” and “Body” videos, starring in Chris Brown’s “Under the Influence” video, and Beyoncé’s Black Is King visual album. The dancing diva also had one of the most viral videos from Megan’s “Wanna Be” challenge last year. So we know Taylor and Ciara are cooking up something special and super sexy.

Ciara Talks Baby #5 Amid New Music And Russell Wilson’s New Contract With The New York Giants

In addition to working on new music, Ciara has four children, who are already keeping her busy. She and Russell share daughter Sienna Princess, 7, son Win Harrison, 4, daughter Amora Princess, 1, and they both raise Ciara’s 9-year-old son Future Zahir, 10, from her previous relationship with rapper Future.

In November, the “Promise” singer opened up about Russell’s progeny proposition on The Jennifer Hudson Show. As Ciara gushed about family, she joked to JHud that “when I look at him, my belly grows so I’m like, ‘Do not look at me!'”

“I do see the road of baby #5, but at the right time. I wanna grind a little bit! I wanna get out here and drop it like it’s hot a couple of times. When I drop it like it’s hot with a belly, I can’t get up!” she explained.

Proud papa Russell also has his hands full as the new quarterback of the New York Giants!

For now, Ciara looks like she’s down to drop it like it’s hot and a whole lot more when “Ecstacy” drops in April. Hopefully, fans can see CiCi show out on stage with another tour before Russell finally gets his Cinco celebrity seed.