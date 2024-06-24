At Vogue World: Paris, A-listers like Ciara, Teyana Taylor, and Venus and Serena Williams brought big ateliers energy to slay the runway.

On Sunday, June 23, the biggest names in music, fashion, entertainment, and sports showed up and showed out to the cobblestone catwalk. Ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympics, the event celebrated an array of athletes from fencing, cycling, tennis, soccer, and equestrian sports. Check out some of the celebs seen on the Paris fashion scene.

Celebrities Walking And Performing At Vogue World: Paris 2024

Aya Nakamura took the drama to new heights with an orchestra-accompanied version of her song “Fly.” The French-Malian singer-songwriter opened the show in beautiful custom Jean Paul Gaultier.

Teyana Taylor popped out in Paco Rabanne for an homage to the 1960s. The “Rose In Harlem” hottie glittered in a gorgeous mini dress with a platinum blonde bob.

She brought the high energy to high-fashion, flanked by fencers.

Ciara channeled her inner goddess in an elegant and ethereal gold and neon custom Givenchy gown.

C’est La Vie Vogue World! Walking and dancing in the show was so much fun! 🇫🇷@VogueMagazine

Custom @Givenchy

Styled by Carine Roitfeld pic.twitter.com/371tJOI4UX — Ciara (@ciara) June 24, 2024

Don’t hurt ’em, Ciara!

FKA Twigs tapped into her twist on the 1920s as a vamped-up vixen in all-black Alexandre Vauthier.

Pose star Jeremy Pope flexed his Broadway background without breaking a sweat. The triple-threat tore up the choreography in a Thom Browne suit.

Sabrina Carpenter made her runway debut in a 1940s-inspired segment full of synchronized swimmers and beach-bound baddies.

Forever fashionable fave Colman Domingo effortlessly delivered the designer drip on the runway.

Kendall Jenner & Gigi Hadid rode in on horseback with equestrian elegance for Hermes.

After walking Vogue World: New York, Venus Williams returned to the runway in a Marine Serre gown.

Serena Williams joined her big sis in a chic and sporty Off-White gown.

Both stunning sisters commanded the catwalk with a troupe of tennis dancers as Bad Bunny rocked the mic. Now, that’s what you call a serve!

Be Alive with Venus Williams and Serena Williams for Vogue Paris World pic.twitter.com/QIP0OuPCI3 — I Choose Violence (@ourhermitage) June 24, 2024

Soccer players surrounded Bad Bunny as he closed out the show with songs like “Vou 787” and “Monaco.”

Don’t miss a moment of the show! Check out the full live stream of the Vogue World: Paris runway below.

Hit the flip to see who else was seen on the Vogue World scene.