Lawd Yammmercy: Teedra Moses Bawwwdies ‘Boots On The Ground’ Dance In Viral Video, Shows Everybody Where Them Yammmms At

Where them yammmms at?

We love us some Teedra Moses who served legsss, hipsss, and bawdeee during her headlining appearance at HBCU Springcoming’s 10th Anniversary School Daze event in Birmingham, Alabama.

In the now-viral video, Moses can be seen doing the wildly popular “Boots On The Ground” dance while looking thicker than cold grits at the tender age of 48.

Naturally, social media spiraled into swoonlivion over the seasoned stunner who reminded everyone, once again, that she’s STILL very much THAT girl.

This comes after the “Be Your Girl” singer celebrated the 20th Anniversary of classic debut album Complex Simplicity with a stellar Tiny Desk performance last November.

Dressed in red (as a nod to her iconic dress on the Complex Simplicity cover), the gorgeous vibestress restored that mid-2000s R&B feeling with a perfectly curated setlist that included timeless jams, “Backstroke,” “You’ll Never Find (A Better Woman),” and both versions (the original and Kaytranada remix) of fan-favorite, “Be Your Girl.”

Check out the performance below:

While buzzing over Teedra’s long-overdue Tiny Desk, fans couldn’t help but notice Teedra’s striking resemblance to the legendary Phylicia Rashad that grows more uncanny by the performance.

“Teedra Moses came draped in all red, the same color she wore on the album’s cover,” wrote Bobby Carter, Host and Series Producer of Tiny Desk Concerts. “She couldn’t wait to get into the office and sing. Admittedly, I held off from formally inviting her to play the Desk for a couple of years because I knew this landmark was approaching, and this album was worth honoring in a major way. She rarely performs songs from Complex… exclusively, so she brought family and invited special guests to participate, including long-time collaborator J. Black and Tiny Desk alumnus Durand Bernarr.”

Where does Teedra land on your all-time R&Baddie list? Did you learn the “Boots On the Ground” dance yet? If not, WHY? Tell us down below and peep the social media hysteria over Teedra’s clip on the flip.