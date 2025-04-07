Entertainment

Teedra Moses Bawwwdies HBCU Springcoming, Shatters Internet

Lawd Yammmercy: Teedra Moses Bawwwdies ‘Boots On The Ground’ Dance In Viral Video, Shows Everybody Where Them Yammmms At

Published on April 7, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1 of 10

Where them yammmms at?

2024 Essence Festival Of Culture

Source: Paras Griffin/Getty Images

We love us some Teedra Moses who served legsss, hipsss, and bawdeee during her headlining appearance at HBCU Springcoming’s 10th Anniversary School Daze event in Birmingham, Alabama.

In the now-viral video, Moses can be seen doing the wildly popular “Boots On The Ground” dance while looking thicker than cold grits at the tender age of 48.

Naturally, social media spiraled into swoonlivion over the seasoned stunner who reminded everyone, once again, that she’s STILL very much THAT girl.

This comes after the “Be Your Girl” singer celebrated the 20th Anniversary of classic debut album Complex Simplicity with a stellar Tiny Desk performance last November.

Dressed in red (as a nod to her iconic dress on the Complex Simplicity cover), the gorgeous vibestress restored that mid-2000s R&B feeling with a perfectly curated setlist that included timeless jams, “Backstroke,” “You’ll Never Find (A Better Woman),” and both versions (the original and Kaytranada remix) of fan-favorite, “Be Your Girl.”

Check out the performance below:

While buzzing over Teedra’s long-overdue Tiny Desk, fans couldn’t help but notice Teedra’s striking resemblance to the legendary Phylicia Rashad that grows more uncanny by the performance.

“Teedra Moses came draped in all red, the same color she wore on the album’s cover,” wrote Bobby Carter, Host and Series Producer of Tiny Desk Concerts.

“She couldn’t wait to get into the office and sing. Admittedly, I held off from formally inviting her to play the Desk for a couple of years because I knew this landmark was approaching, and this album was worth honoring in a major way. She rarely performs songs from Complex… exclusively, so she brought family and invited special guests to participate, including long-time collaborator J. Black and Tiny Desk alumnus Durand Bernarr.”

Where does Teedra land on your all-time R&Baddie list? Did you learn the “Boots On the Ground” dance yet? If not, WHY? Tell us down below and peep the social media hysteria over Teedra’s clip on the flip.

SEE ALSO

SEE ALSO

SEE ALSO

SEE ALSO

SEE ALSO

SEE ALSO

SEE ALSO

SEE ALSO

SEE ALSO

SEE ALSO
PREVIOUS POST NEXT PAGE
12345678910

Related Tags

Newsletter Teedra Moses
More from Bossip

You May Also Like

Netflix's "Forever" Series Premiere

'RHOP' Scandal Erupts: Wendy & Eddie Osefo Arrested On Felony $200K Fraud Charges — See Their Suprising Mugshots

MadameNoire
Prime Video's "Cross" Season Two At New York Comic Con 2025

It Begins & Ends With Him: What To Expect From Season 2 Of Prime Video's 'Cross' Following Premiere Date Announcement

Global Grind
Broccoli City BWIMM 2025

The Annual BWIMM Dinner Honors Visionary Black Women Shaping The Future Of Music And Media

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

Geek Out!: The Best Cosplay From Day 1 of NYCC 2025

Hip-Hop Wired
Latest News
NikeSKIMS Launch Event at Nike House of Innovation New York
6 Items

One Baddie After Another: Latto, Teyana Taylor, Mariah The Scientist & More Stun At Star-Studded NikeSKIMS Launch In NYC

Young Thug speaks at 2021 Revolt Summit
2 Items

Race Swap Shenanigans: Young Thug Channels Audacity Of Caucacity & Hard ‘R’ Ridiculousness On New Album, ‘UY SCUTI’

Kevin Mazur

Belcalis Vs. Barbie Brawl: A B C D E F G, Cardi Claps Back At Nicki, Trading Shots Over Album Sales & Alleged ‘Cocaine Barbie’ Tales

Saucy Santana performs at 2025 Kentuckiana Pride Festival & Parade

Saucy Santana Shocks Fans With Update After Allegedly Leaving Waffle House On Stretcher

"Mean Girls" New York Premiere
20 Items

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 115

READY TO LOVE: DETROIT
21 Items

What Up Doe?! Meet The Marvelous Motor City Singles Of #ReadyToLove Detroit

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close