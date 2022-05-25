Song of the summer?

Legsssssss’nnnn Hipsssssss’nnnn BAH DEE BAH DEEEEE 😭 pic.twitter.com/ZIiFeea3Dk — ChainzWrld (@JustChainz) May 23, 2022

Kandi Goes Viral With 8-Year-Old Song From ‘A Mother’s Love’ Stage Play

Everyone’s buzzing over Kandi Burruss‘ ‘Legsss And Hipsss And Bawdeee Bawdeee’ bop that was randomly unearthed from the RHOA star’s 2014 stage play ‘A Mother’s Love’ before trending on TikTok and eventually growing into a social media obsession.

– telling my kids this was Destiny’s Child. pic.twitter.com/5HvWksJL1T — Rob Milton (@therobmilton) May 21, 2022

While some people clowned the golden-penned singer/songwriter, there were many others who found themselves entranced by the super catchy jam that just might be the song of the summer.

they was on tiktok calling this a BBL ritual song y’all pic.twitter.com/S3m90BWFyx — kamani ⭒ (@TEXASTITTIE) May 20, 2022

Naturally, Kandi posted the 8-year-old song on her socials and retweeted fan-made memes while promoting the current season of RHOA.

At this point, we’re expecting her to drop an updated remix that’s sure to activate bad bish behavior at day parties everywhere this summer.

Kandi Attends Mary J. Blige’s Strength Of A Woman Festival & Summit

Kandi’s latest potential check comes after she collected a check for appearing at Mary J Blige‘s inaugural ‘Strength of A Woman Festival and Summit’ in Atlanta a few weeks ago.

Hosted by Taraji P. Henson, the star-studded event brought out everybody and their mama including the City Girls, Chaka Chan, Tamron Hall, La La Anthony, Savannah James, Angela Yee, Pinky Cole, Supacent, Angie Martinez, Teyana Taylor, Coco Jones, Tasha Smith, and more.

“The idea for the festival came to us after early listening sessions of my latest album with my family and friends and women in the industry,” said Blige. Each time, the people in the room would share a story, oftentimes of heartbreak or pain, but they always ended with joy and love and how their girlfriends or mom or sister helped them find their voice and strength. We felt like after two years of being inside and having to endure so much, that this was the type of experience that people, especially women, deserved. I’m so grateful to all of the performers, vendors, and participants for committing themselves to our inaugural event and I am so excited to do this in a city that has been rocking with me since the very beginning of my career. I am proud to create this with my sisters and I look forward to an undeniably beautiful and special experience.”

Will you be bumping legsss and hipsss and bawdeee all summer? Tell us down below and enjoy the funniest, wildest, and pettiest memes on the flip.