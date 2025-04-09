KarmeloAnthony Update: Family Of Teen Charged In Fatal Stabbing Urges Public To ‘Refrain From Rushing To Judgement’, Lawyers Seek Lower Bond

The family of Karmelo Anthony, the student-athlete at Centennial High School in Frisco, Texas, accused of fatally stabbing student track star Austin Metcalf, is urging the public to reserve all opinions regarding Karmelo’s case until all the facts have come out.

Source: Frisco Police Department/GoFundMe

Meanwhile, lawyers representing the 17-year-old are seeking to have their client’s “excessive” $1 million bond lowered, and seek a different charge for the teen, who is currently booked on first-degree murder.

“Karmelo and the entire Anthony family are sincerely saddened that a life was lost and offer their condolences to the family of Austin Metcalf,” the family said in a statement provided to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram by Bill Clark of the Clark Law Firm and Kim Cole of K Cole Law, which was recently hired to defend Karmelo. “During this difficult time, we urge the public to refrain from rushing to judgment before all the facts and evidence are presented. Karmelo, like all citizens of the United States, is entitled to a fair and impartial legal process; we are committed to ensuring that Karmelo’s rights are indeed protected throughout each phase of the criminal justice system,” the statement continued.

As previously reported, Karmelo admitted to police that he stabbed Austin, 17, under the Memorial High School tent at David Kuykendall Stadium during a Frisco ISD district-wide track meet. However, Karmelo also told the arresting officers, “I was protecting myself,” and claimed Austin “put his hands on me” after “I told him not to.”

Witnesses, including Austin’s twin brother, Hunter, told police that the two teens did not know each other prior to their altercation, and that the whole thing started after Austin and his teammates confronted Karmelo about being under their tent instead of that of his own team. One witness recalled hearing Karmelo say to Austin, “Touch me and see what happens.” It’s likely because the case against Karmelo is clearly not cut-and-dry that his attorneys have confirmed their bid to have his bond, which attorneys characterized as “excessive,” reduced.

“This will certainly be a long road ahead and during this challenging time, we ask for prayers for both families and we ask for your patience and respect for the legal process as we seek the truth,” the attorneys said in the statement.

Meanwhile, multiple online fundraisers have been launched on Karmelo’s behalf, garnering hundreds of thousands of dollars in legal defense funds.

The Independent reported an account that had raised more than $60,000 for Karmelo, whom the account described as a “respectful, well-mannered young man” with “multiple college offers” and a “4.0 student.”

“A kid with ZERO criminal history—not even a blemish,” the page reportedly read. “A son raised in a loving home by parents who taught him right for wrong.”

Fox News reported on a GiveSendGo fundraiser that received more than $281,000 in donations from nearly 65,000 donors.

Fox 4 reported that several campaigns to provide the teen with a legal defense and bond funds were launched through GoFundMe, but those pages were shut down due to GoFundMe’s Terms of Service, which “prohibit fundraisers for the legal defense of violent crimes.”

“Consistent with this long-standing policy, any fundraisers for the legal defense of someone charged with a violent crime are removed from the platform and fully refunded,” a GoFundMe spokesperson said in a statement.

Incidentally, Karmelo’s family is also denouncing the fundraisers.

“Any GoFundMe account is not authorized or endorsed by the family,” attorneys for the family said in a statement. “Please do not use GoFundMe for any donations to Karmelo Anthony’s family.”

