Where Dem Dollas At? Walmart Faces Boycotts Over Alleged Corporate Greed, DEI Rollbacks

Corporate entities need to read the room and reevaluate their policies, positions, and profiteering protocols if they want to survive these tenuous times. American citizens are fed up and are showing increasing willingness to take whatever efforts are necessary to combat the injustice and greed that threatens their lives and livelihoods. BOSSIP previously reported on the financial hit that Target has taken since they chose to capitulate to Donald Trump’s racist anti-DEI policies. Today, it appears that another big box retailer could suffer cash consequences for their societal sins.

According to USA Today, Walmart is next on the list of companies feeling the public’s fury over the elimination of DEI policies and alleged tax evasion. An organization called The People’s Union (TPU), helmed by a man named John Schwarz, has called for a boycott of Walmart from April 7 to April 14. TPU was also responsible for organizing the one-day consumer blackout back on February 28 that gained significant traction on the social media.

“Seven days. No Walmart. No more funding the very corporations that hoard billions while your families and mine work two jobs just to survive,” Schwartz said on an Instagram post on Tuesday. “This is not just a boycott. This is a message. We are the economy. We are reminding these corporations and the politicians they sponsor that without us, they truly are and have nothing. We are not asking for handouts. We are demanding accountability. These corporations must pay their fair share in taxes. They must fight manufacturers for a reasonable profit cap, and there must be a return to human dignity in this country, across the board,”

In response to the growing boycott, Walmart released a tone-deaf, point-missing, unread-room response that attempts to paint them as the heroes of modern society and champion of the blue-collar American.

“As one of the largest corporate taxpayers in the country, not only do we pay our fair share, we are an economic force multiplier strengthening communities nationwide through job creation, supplier growth, and over $1.7 billion in cash and in-kind donations last year,” it read. “ We remain dedicated to earning the business of all Americans and giving our time and resources to causes that uplift and unite communities who rely on us every day.”

Sure, Jan.

There will undoubtedly be more boycotts, blackouts, and bans on big box brands as the idiocracy of the Trump administration forges ahead. BOSSIP will be here to cover it all.